The Stream

This combination of images shows promotional art for season two of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” premiering on June 15 on Paramount+, left, "Extraction 2," a film premiering June 18 on Netflix and season two of "Hoffman Family Gold," premiering June 16 on Discovery Channel.

 Paramount+/Netflix/Discovery via AP

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— Clinical death is just a minor obstacle for Chris Hemsworth's action hero Tyler Rake, who audiences can see again in "Extraction 2," debuting on Netflix on June 16. In this outing, he's assigned the dangerous task of rescuing a Georgian gangster's family from a prison. Director Sam Hargrave promised twice as much action and more emotion in this outing, produced again by the Russo brothers. And Hemsworth has said that they opted for practical stunts and set pieces over green-screen fakery, which could be a bit frightening filming a sequence atop a train going 40 miles per hour through the snowy Czech Republic while a helicopter hovered 23 feet in front of him flying backwards.

