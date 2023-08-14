— Parents looking for fresh animated offerings should rejoice that Netflix has a new film from Stephen Chow, the actor and producer known for "Kung Fu Hustle" and "Shaolin Soccer," in "The Monkey King" streaming Friday, Aug. 18. Jimmy O. Yang of "Silicon Valley" and "Crazy Rich Asians" voices said Monkey King, born from a stone with magical powers and a big ego and who is on a quest for immortality. A young human girl (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) teams up with him to defeat dragons and demons. Other voice actors include Jo Koy, Bowen Yang, Stephanie Hsu and BD Wong. It's loosely based on the 16th century, Wu Cheng'en Ming dynasty novel "Journey to the West."
— Netflix also has "Depp v. Heard," a new doc about the widely watched libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, coming on Wednesday from director Emma Cooper ("The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes").
— "Cocaine Bear" is coming to Prime Video on Tuesday. Very loosely based on a true story (and taken to wild heights), the non-stop action comedy from Elizabeth Banks stars Keri Russell, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, Kristofer Hivju, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich and the late Ray Liotta. AP's Mark Kennedy was no fan in his zero star review but said that at an efficient 95 minutes it "snorts along." Others were enchanted. "When the movie's pitched, you hear the word 'Cocaine,' you're like I'm not sure what to think of this," producer Phil Lord told the AP. "Then when you hear the word 'Bear,' you're like: I'm all in."
— Or if you want to settle in with a raunchy comedy, the Jennifer Lawrence vehicle "No Hard Feelings" is coming to video-on-demand on Tuesday. Lawrence plays a woman who answers a Craigslist ad posted by some concerned parents who want someone to "date" their awkward teenage son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) before he heads to college. Lawrence's pal Gene Stupnitsky ("Good Boys") wrote it for he r to showcase her comedy prowess, which has so far been mostly relegated to her talk show appearances. Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote in his review that the movie "works better than it ought to" and that it gives Lawrence "plenty of room to showcase her talent at upending traditional ideas of Hollywood glamour. At every moment, she delights in undercutting her own sexiness; it's not every A-lister who's willing to film a beach brawl in the nude."
— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr
— A new "Peanut's" special on Apple TV+ puts Marcie, the introverted, studious bestie of Peppermint Patty and the gang, in the spotlight with her first special. In "Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie," the character has lots of ideas to make her friend's lives easier, but when those problem-solving abilities get her elected class president, the attention makes Marcie uncomfortable, and she becomes overwhelmed. "One-of-a-Kind Marcie" debuts Friday, Aug. 18.
— Best-selling author Harlan Coben has had many of his books adapted for TV, but his latest offering, "Harlan Coben's Shelter" for Prime Video, centers on a younger protagonist. Jaden Michael ("Colin in Black & White") stars as Mickey Bolitar — the teen nephew of famed Coben character Myron Bolitar. (Mickey has been the subject of YA books by Coben.) In this series, we meet Mickey when he is taken in by his aunt in New Jersey after his dad's death. He quickly channels his own grief into obsessing over a local disappearance. We also see Mickey interact with colorful school classmates including Abby Corrigan, Adrian Greensmith, Sage Linder and Antonio Cipriano, doing his best Biff from "Back to the Future." The series debuts Friday, Aug. 18.
— The star-studded TV fundraiser for cancer research co-founded by Katie Couric called "Stand Up to Cancer" returns on Saturday, Aug. 19. Celebs taking part include Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira and Justin Timberlake. It will also feature skits and musical performances from past specials. The fundraiser airs every other year and this time, it will simulcast across 50 media platforms in both the U.S. and Canada, including on the four major U.S. broadcast networks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.