— Parents looking for fresh animated offerings should rejoice that Netflix has a new film from Stephen Chow, the actor and producer known for "Kung Fu Hustle" and "Shaolin Soccer," in "The Monkey King" streaming Friday, Aug. 18. Jimmy O. Yang of "Silicon Valley" and "Crazy Rich Asians" voices said Monkey King, born from a stone with magical powers and a big ego and who is on a quest for immortality. A young human girl (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) teams up with him to defeat dragons and demons. Other voice actors include Jo Koy, Bowen Yang, Stephanie Hsu and BD Wong. It's loosely based on the 16th century, Wu Cheng'en Ming dynasty novel "Journey to the West."

