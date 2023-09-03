The Stream

— The latest Disney live-action remake, "The Little Mermaid," lands on Disney+ on Wednesday. Not everyone has been a fan of the studio's regular retreads of animation classics. But they've been dependable box-office successes; earlier this year, "The Little Mermaid" grossed $568.6 million worldwide. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called this "Mermaid" "a somewhat drab undertaking with sparks of bioluminescence" that "doesn't really sing." But one element of Rob Marshall's film has been more widely hailed: the breakthrough performance of Halle Bailey as Ariel.

