The 160th Great Frederick Fair starts at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 and runs through Sept. 24 featuring nine days of fun and education, boasting the largest agricultural classroom, community event and carnival.
The Great Frederick Fair brings carnival rides; games; treats; home arts; garden exhibits; livestock and horse shows; the birthing center; horse racing; concerts; local wineries, breweries and distilleries; commercial and nonprofit exhibits; and more.
The fair hosts more than 400 youth exhibitors showing 10 species, and 125 additional livestock exhibitors show in open class competition.
There are approximately 10,000 items entered in the Household and Farm and Garden Buildings. Exhibitors compete for ribbons, prizes and bragging rights. Enter your items and be part of the Fair’s 160-year tradition of keeping Frederick County Agriculture thriving.
Live Standardbred, Harness Horse Racing takes place Sept. 21 to 24. Post time is set at noon. Fairgoers are invited to bring their lunch and watch the exciting horse races in the grandstand seats. The Dennis Lee Band will be performing between races each day.
A new addition this year is the Fleece Division, where Frederick County residents can bring in fleeces from their sheep, goats and camelids to compete for awards. There will be hands-on demonstrations on making felted rugs with the fiber from these animals. This new division highlights the importance of our local shepherds producing fiber for both the hand spinner, knitting and crocheting community as well as the commodity market.
A diverse lineup will take the stage, from contemporary Christian to country to classic rock, plus motorsports and adult comedy.
The first night features Horse Barrel Racing in the Elm St. Development, Ryan Homes, NV Homes Infield Arena. At 7 p.m., the Agricultural Awards Ceremony will be held in Building 32, the South Mountain Creamery Large Livestock Arena. Help honor the 2022 award recipients in the following categories: Farm Family, Agri-Business, Ag-Advocate, Young Farmer and Top Ag Professionals. And on the Visit Frederick Grandstand Stage, the night’s musical entertainment is Chris Tomlin with special guest Jon Reddick, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Buildings will open to the public at 9 a.m. each day except for Sept. 17, while the Youth Building will not open until approximately 3 p.m. to allow for judging of the baked goods and farm products.
Support the youth exhibitors as well as the agriculture education programming by attending the Youth Cake Auction at 5 p.m. Sept. 18 in Building 18, the Southside Tire and Auto Show Arena. Who will take home this year’s Grand Champion Cake?
A newly expanded kid zone is free and offers remote control car racing tournaments, hot dog pig races, a magic show, indoor playground, cowboy circus and strolling acts, including Bot the Robot, Marc Dobson’s One-Man Band, stilt walking and Brad Matchet’s Comedy Hypnosis Show every night. The kid zone offers plenty of seating for folks to rest or grab a bite to eat.
Additional free entertainment includes The Dennis Lee Show, performing two concerts per day.
Admission to The Great Frederick Fair is $10 for age 11 and older, and children 10 and under are admitted free.
Adults over 65 get in free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 to 21. Active-duty military in uniform or with valid military ID pay no admission from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21. Youth under the age of 18 will be admitted for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23.
Carnival rides are individually priced, but you can buy a Jack Pass online for $30 which is good for one gate admission and one all-you-can ride wristband good for any one day of the fair.
The Lunch Bunch program allows you to enter the fair between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 19 to 22 for free admission to grab a bite to eat.
Parking is not included with admission and costs between $5 and $10, depending on which lot you choose (Lots B, C and D are $5; Lot A and the infield are $10). Pay a reduced parking fee of $5 to park onsite by entering Gate 3 off Monroe Ave. You need to depart the special spaces no later than 3 p.m. to take advantage of this offer.
