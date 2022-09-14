The 160th Great Frederick Fair starts at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 and runs through Sept. 24 featuring nine days of fun and education, boasting the largest agricultural classroom, community event and carnival.

The Great Frederick Fair brings carnival rides; games; treats; home arts; garden exhibits; livestock and horse shows; the birthing center; horse racing; concerts; local wineries, breweries and distilleries; commercial and nonprofit exhibits; and more.

teadoffinfrederickcounty
teadoffinfrederickcounty

What you need to know about this year’s Great Frederick Fair: DON'T GO!

