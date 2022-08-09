N2206P30001H.jpg
Metro

The Frederick County Craft Beverage will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department Carnival Grounds, 12027 South St., Libertytown. The festival will feature approximately 20 beer, wine and distilled spirits producers exclusively from Frederick County.

This festival helps promotes the local agribusiness craft beverage industry by featuring only Frederick County craft beverage producers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription