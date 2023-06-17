Book World: What's weird? These novels - brilliant forays into the otherworldly.

"Dream Fox and Other Strange Stories," by Rosalie Parker

 Tartarus

Having no belief whatsoever in the supernatural, I nonetheless love stories of the weird and inexplicable. Give me a plot involving magic, deals with the devil, three wishes, an impossible-seeming murder, time travel, alchemy, the Tarot, accursed books, revenants, demons or Elder Gods, and I'm a happy reader. In what follows, I race — with necessary but unseemly speed — through 10 recent volumes of the "weird," nearly all from small independent presses. Let me, therefore, urge you to visit these publishers' websites, where you can linger, daydream and learn more about their current titles and backlists.

To begin, Valancourt Books has just reissued Karl Edward Wagner's classic, "In a Lonely Place" (1983). In Wagner's famous "Sticks," an artist fishing in an isolated stream notices a cairn topped by an unsettling latticework of branches, of different sizes, lashed together at cross angles. He glimpses more and more of these bizarre sculptures as he penetrates deeper and deeper into the woods, until they lead him to the ruins of an old house. Never apparently having seen a horror movie, he then descends into the darkness of its basement. This is just the beginning of an award-winning story that pays deft homage to H.P. Lovecraft, the fantasy artist Lee Brown Coye and probably half the conventions of pulp horror fiction.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription