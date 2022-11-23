The year was 1993. It didn’t matter what was under the Christmas tree or in my stocking as long as one tiny, rectangular thing was coming my way. That thing?
Phil Collins’ “Both Sides” cassette.
Thankfully, it, indeed, was coming my way, and I couldn’t have been happier. This wasn’t just because of the intricacies of the singer’s most overlooked gem of a record (don’t you dare say a negative word about the schmaltzy brilliance of “Everyday”), but it was also because it brought me up to date on my Phil Collins cassette collection.
You see, there was a time, believe it or not, when collecting things like cassettes mattered. It wasn’t just a matter of being in vogue — in much the way something like collecting vinyl currently is among the cools — it was a matter of life. I wanted to read the liner notes of the cassettes and I wanted to analyze those wonderfully heartbroken lyrics of one Mr. Collins himself.
The cassette would ultimately be placed next to my other Phil Collins cassettes, all in chronological order, and I went to great lengths to make sure each plastic cassette case had no cracks or broken hinges by the time I stowed them away. Receiving “Both Sides” that day provided a feeling of completeness that has been and will forever be light years more fulfilling than merely typing “Phil Collins Both Sides” into Spotify.
So, where did that feeling go? Well, like most great things — say, “Fierce Melon Gatorade,” “MTV’s 120 Minutes” and “bipartisanship” — the notion of the entertainment collector is all but gone. You like books? Isn’t it so much easier to lug around a Kindle rather than cram a suitcase with 500 pages’ worth of a story? How about movies? DVDs are such a relic, DVD stores don’t even exist. And music? You better hope that the B-side to the “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” cassette single somehow made its way through the digital purge or else the only way you’re going to hear it, pal, is if you come over to my place and bring a pair of headphones.
Actually, that last part is sort of funny to me. As music migrated out of the physical world and into the digital sphere, I had so many audiophile friends who insisted that digital was the way to go and they sold, donated and threw away their collections of vinyl, cassettes and anything else that came out in the days of analog. Imagine the disappointment, then, when they couldn’t find that one version of the 1972 Chuck Berry album they once owned and now long for it because it turns out some of those performances can’t be found on Pandora or Apple Music or YouTube or Spotify or Costco Tunes Plus or McDonald’s Music For You or whatever the hell other streaming services are out there.
Such is why collecting has its value — and not just for music obsessives like me. Sure, I understand that downsizing is the hip thing to do, and clutter probably proves to be hazardous to one’s mental health more often than not, but there is a lot to be said for forever, and who knows when you might need to call upon that one thing you kicked out of your life? All forms of entertainment are disappearing by the gigabyte, and so many of us don’t even notice it until we finally go ahead and look for it.
“Oh, don’t worry. Netflix has it all,” is a phrase that would be great ... if we didn’t constantly see those aggregated lists of the movies and TV shows that are set to leave Netflix at the end of each month due to rights issues and the like. Just the other day, I was looking for something from the British band Starsailor and noticed I couldn’t find the specific songs I wanted to find on any of the usual digital platforms. To think that some of these things will magically reappear on one of the familiar services someday is silly, if only because some of the stuff I look for, be it movies, music or television, simply wasn’t popular enough to warrant the attention a nerd like me thinks it deserved in the first place.
That in mind, and with the holiday season firmly in full swing, complete with thoughts of gifts and family and travel making us at least a tiny bit squeamy in the stomach, here’s an idea: How about we go back to giving people things?
No, but really. Forget gift cards or subscription services or cryptocurrency. If there is even the slightest bit of possibility that an Amazon gift card could go to a book on a Kindle or an Amazon Music digital purchase, go ahead, take that 20 bucks, buy the gift yourself, wrap it, and kindly say, “I have no apologies for cluttering your personal space.” The recipient will either laugh at you or slap you in the face, but at least they’ll be able to fall asleep that night knowing they are now in possession of a Brand New Thing.
And if they are anything like 9-year-old me — and you happen to be gifting them a Phil Collins cassette featuring a marginally successful break-up-obsessed collection of songs — they will fall asleep with a smile on their face, even if Santa forgot to eat the cookies before he dropped off your gift.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
