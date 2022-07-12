When the pandemic hit, “no-sail orders” suspended cruises for 15 months. Once the ban was lifted, Marcello De Lio, an avid cruiser from New York City, couldn’t wait to get back onboard. But his girlfriend of three years didn’t share his enthusiasm.
Even though he had never sailed solo before, De Lio, 26, a construction company owner and travel blogger, began researching his options and found promotions designed to entice customers to return. He set off alone from Miami for a four-night cruise to the Bahamas in September on the Norwegian Cruise Line Getaway ship. The trip, De Lio said, was a fantastic adventure that provided him with the opportunity to step outside of his comfort zone and meet new people.
“The trend of solo cruise travel picked up during the pandemic,” said Darley Newman, a travel host and an executive producer in New York City. “Many cruise lines offered deals to drive occupancy, and one of those special offers was waiving the single supplement for solo cruisers, meaning greater savings.”
The “single supplement” surcharge, which forces solo travelers to pay extra if they are in a cabin designed for two, has been an ongoing issue of contention in the cruise industry. “Even if [solo cruisers] can afford it, it still bugs them to pay that extra amount,” said Stefan Bisciglia, director of I Cruise Solo and co-owner of Specialty Cruise & Villas travel agency in Gig Harbor, Washington.
Bisciglia launched I Cruise Solo in February 2020 to cater to solo travelers who were fed up with paying those high fares. Even though he is married and has three children, he frequently cruises solo as a leisure traveler on trips unrelated to his business. “I really enjoy traveling that way,” he said.
The first ocean cruise line to offer one-person cabin options was Norwegian Cruise Line in 2010, which remains a favorite among solo travelers. It also offered a solo cruise host and a solo lounge to give passengers the opportunity to meet one another. Other cruise lines have followed suit. For example, Oceania Cruises will add a total of 56 solo staterooms to its ships this year after receiving feedback from guests and travel partners that solo cabins are sought after.
Solo cruise travelers are different from vacationers who opt for singles’ cruises. Typically, all travelers on a single’s cruise are not in a romantic relationship, whereas a solo cruiser may be married, partnered or single and travels alone on a cruise ship whose population includes families, partnered people and other solo cruisers.
WHY CRUISE SOLO?Safety. For vacationers who want a solo adventure, a cruise may feel safer than traveling alone on land. The cruise ship staff “know you’re there, because they’re going to check to make sure you got back on the ship,” Newman said. “There’s a comfort level” with that sense of security.
Vacation the way you want. One of the biggest advantages to traveling solo on a cruise is having the flexibility to plan your vacation based on your interests. You don’t need to check in with anyone else or feel guilty about not wanting to participate in cruise activities that a travel partner might like.
Move outside your comfort zone. If you’re shy and traveling alone, a cruise atmosphere can help you overcome your social anxieties. There’s a sense of camaraderie on cruises, because everyone is on the same boat for a specified time, which can lead to friendly exchanges.
