When Traci Rylands plans a vacation, she always weaves cemeteries into the family’s travel itinerary. On a July trip to Upstate New York, she explored 10 burial grounds over a week. For an upcoming road trip to Florida, she warned her husband and teenage son that they would be stopping at cemeteries on the way down — and back. And, after 10 years as a tombstone tourist, she recently set a new personal best: a dozen cemeteries in a day.

“It’s not just about a bunch of dead people. It’s art, architecture, stones from different eras, horticulture, flowers, trees and birdwatching,” said the Atlanta resident who created the blog Adventures in Cemetery Hopping a decade ago. “I can look beyond the zombies and find something cool about history.”

