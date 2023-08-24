Crystal Schelle mug

Crystal Schelle

When the Beanie Babies craze was in full swing in the mid-’90s, I worked at Matthew’s Hallmark at the Valley Mall in Hagerstown. From behind the retail counter, I saw the bloodbath that happened with every new shipment. And dear readers, it wasn’t pretty.

A new movie on Apple TV+ called “The Beanie Bubbles” gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the stuffed animals that some have called the first internet sensation. Zach Galifianakis plays Ty Warner, who created the Beanie Babies and loved stuffed animals as much as he loved women, money and facelifts.

(1) comment

Reader1954

all any business has to say is "its a collectable" & people will buy it thinking they are going to make a fortune down the line.

