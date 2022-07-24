Washington Metropolitan Gamer Symphony Orchestra presents “Chambers & Consoles” at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick at 7 p.m. July 30. An annual summer favorite, “Chambers & Consoles” will feature popular video game music arranged and performed by WMGSO chamber groups, jazz ensemble and summer choir.
WMGSO is a 120-musician strong community orchestra and choir whose mission is to share and celebrate video game music with a wide audience, primarily by putting on affordable, accessible concerts in the Washington, D.C., area. Game music weaves a complex melodic thread through the traditions, shared memories, values and mythos of an entire international and intergenerational culture. WMGSO showcases this music that largely escapes recognition in professional circles. The result: classical music with a 21st-century twist, drawing non-gamers to the artistic merits of video game soundtracks and attracting new audiences to orchestral concert halls.
