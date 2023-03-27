WOB basement.jpg

Meet the "Church Basement Ladies" at WOB's production this spring.

 Courtesy photo

Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will bring a hilarious little musical to the stage this spring. “Church Basement Ladies” will begin its run on March 31.

In the show, audiences find themselves in 1965 rural Minnesota, where the ladies of the local Lutheran church fortify their flock with love, wisdom and the food they prepare in the church’s basement kitchen. In “Church Basement Ladies,” we meet the pastor, three cooks, and one daughter who run the kitchen and care for the congregation. This funny musical comedy sees the four women handle a Lutefisk Dinner, a funeral, an Easter Fundraiser and a wedding.

