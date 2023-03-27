Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will bring a hilarious little musical to the stage this spring. “Church Basement Ladies” will begin its run on March 31.
In the show, audiences find themselves in 1965 rural Minnesota, where the ladies of the local Lutheran church fortify their flock with love, wisdom and the food they prepare in the church’s basement kitchen. In “Church Basement Ladies,” we meet the pastor, three cooks, and one daughter who run the kitchen and care for the congregation. This funny musical comedy sees the four women handle a Lutefisk Dinner, a funeral, an Easter Fundraiser and a wedding.
Way Off Broadway’s cast includes Beka Burgoon as Signe Engelson, Melissa Ann Martin as Mavis Gilmerson, Hannah Pecoraro as Vivian Snustad, Laura Walling as Karyn Engelson and Jordan B. Stocksdale as Pastor Gunderson. The show is directed and staged by WOB executive producer Bill Kiska, with music direction by Jordan B. Stocksdale.
The production runs March 31 to May 20, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month. A special matinee has been added for Mother’s Day on May 14. Tickets for a Friday evening or Sunday Matinee performance are $55, with Saturday evening tickets costing $59. Tickets may be purchased by calling 301-662-6600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.