Cindy A. Burgener wants to celebrate other woman.
That’s why, as the owner of Tri-State Event Planning Services, she put together the inaugural International Women’s Expo set for this Saturday at Frederick Elks Lodge 684. The event will celebrate International Women's Day, which is set for Sunday.
“All of us survivors will celebrate with all the women of the world the equality of women,” Burgener said recently during a telephone interview from her Pennsylvania base.
The proceeds from the expo will benefit Heartly House in Frederick, which provides services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse. At one time Burgener was a volunteer for the organization when she worked in Frederick, she said, and it still holds a special place in her heart.
“I had been very close to domestic violence for years because several of my family members had been survivors of domestic violence,” she said.
The history of IWD
The earliest International Women’s Day is said to have occurred on Feb. 28, 1909, in New York City, hosted by the Socialist Party of America. The following year, as part of the general meeting of the Socialist Second International in Copenhagen, an International Socialist Women’s Conference was held.
It was reported that more than a million people celebrated the first International Women’s Day in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Today, it is celebrated annually on March 8.
Celebrating in Frederick
Burgener said the International Women’s Expo is more than just women recognizing women but for men to recognize the importance of women.
And for people to know “that this is a global issue and we need to speak out about domestic violence, human trafficking and child abuse.”
Burgener said she wants people to recognize Heartly House and what it has been able to offer, such as helping survivors get back on their feet.
The Frederick event will feature information booths, shopping, door prizes and a fashion show. Tat Maniacz Dance Team of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, will perform. A portion of the proceeds will go to Heartly House.
Lori Wriston, the owner of Lori Wriston Enterprises, is a featured speaker. She is the co-founder of Valor Ministries, a nonprofit Christian charity based in Hagerstown. Services at the center target those who are low-income, homeless/near-homeless, ex-offenders and those with mental health and addiction issues.
Wriston said she is honored to speak at the International Women’s Expo.
“It is important for me to be part of this expo because empowering women to reach their destinies is part of my life’s work,” she wrote in an email. “Not only am I a business owner, but I am also the executive director of a nonprofit who helps people in crisis. In each role, I encourage people to realize they are on this earth for a purpose. We just need a little help from time to time to figure out what that purpose is and how to get there.”
Wriston said the title of her talk will be “Dare to Dream.”
“What is the point of having dreams and desires if they never turn into reality? Unfortunately, many women are stuck in limbo, watching the years of their life go by,” she wrote. “The good news is that turning those dreams into reality is easier than you can imagine. The secret is changing the way you think and developing a plan of action to help you reach your goals.”
She said her hope is that she “will be able to inspire and empower the women in attendance to realize they are able to achieve more than they ever thought possible.”
Also scheduled to speak is reigning Ms. East Coast World 2020 Carisa Fazenbaker.
Fazenbaker was searching to get involved in an International Women’s Day event when she came across the Frederick expo.
“Being a two-time sexual assault and two-time domestic abuse survivor, I know how important it is for victims to have access to the services that Heartly House and other organizations like it [offer],” she wrote in an email.
Burgener said she hopes to make International Women’s Expo an annual event on the first Saturday of March. She hopes attendees will not only learn something, but feel empowered.
“We want them to take away from the event that through perseverance, and through guidance and support from organizations like Heartly Houses how you can rise above,” she said. “And for others that may not have gone through situations like this, that we rise by lifting others.”
