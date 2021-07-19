In an effort to increase the brewery’s support of the Pink Boots Society, Flying Dog Brewery recently announced that Victress Tart Ale has returned with expanded distribution. The cranberry lime fruited kettle sour, which benefits the international nonprofit, hit store shelves in mid-July.
Brewed by Flying Dog’s craft beer queens, Victress is a fusion of sweet and tart flavors.
The 6.8 percent ABV ale (up from 4.2 percent in 2020) was brewed with the 2021 Pink Boots Hop Blend. Each year, in partnership with Yakima Chief Hops, members of the Pink Boots Society analyze and select a specific blend of hops to be used for Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day events.
Victress was created in conjunction with Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day and proceeds from the beer benefit the organization which works to assist, inspire and encourage female professionals in the beer industry to advance their careers through education. Funds raised are applied to educational scholarships and programming for members.
“The women of Flying Dog have come together for the last five years to brew world class beers as part of the Pink Boots Society’s Collaboration Brew Day,” said Kristin Hanna, Sales and Marketing Program Director at Flying Dog Brewery.
In addition to supporting the mission of the Pink Boots Society, Flying Dog is also taking the opportunity to honor the success of women locally during Frederick County’s upcoming S.H.E Week. Flying Dog will sponsor the final celebration of the week of events, which recognizes the Strength, Heart and Equality of women in Frederick County, and provide additional event support and giveaways as needed.
Victress is sold in 6-packs of 12-ounce bottles. Visit the brewery’s Beer Finder to locate inventory at flyingdog.com/beer-finder.
