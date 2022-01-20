Joshua Johnson was the first African-American portraitist to create an expansive body of work. But his artistic legacy is not well-known — even in his native Maryland, where he lived from about 1763 until his death in the 1820s.
Before discovering an important document about him in the 1990s, art historians had been able to confirm few details about his life, and more questions than answers still remain.
In a push to renew interest in filling out Johnson’s largely blank biography, the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown is holding the largest exhibition of the artist’s work since 1988. Comprising more than 20 of his known works, plus important documents regarding his life, "Joshua Johnson: Portraitist of Early American Baltimore" runs through Jan. 23.
“He’s a fascinating character in the history of American art,” said WCMFA executive director Sarah Hall. “One admires him immediately.”
Knowledge of Johnson as the artist behind about 100 portraits of Baltimore’s burgeoning middle-class families may have been lost forever without the extensive investigative work of Jacob Hall Pleasants, an art historian in the first half of the 20th century. According to Daniel Fulco, a WCMFA curator, Pleasants discovered Johnson through a series of oral history interviews with the descendants of families who commissioned several of the portraits.
The oral histories, based on unverified family stories, revealed little more than the artist’s name and the belief that he was an African American who had been freed from slavery. But with that limited information and a careful technical study of early Maryland art, several interested scholars were able to link together a wide body of work that Johnson had painted over a 30-year period.
Meanwhile, in the 1950s, while art historians were trying to piece together Johnson’s life and work, Baltimore County was in the process of discarding 18th-century “chattel records,” one of which would later prove to be Johnson’s manumission papers, a document freeing him from slavery. Fulco said it would have been destroyed if not for a concerned judge who rescued it along with other contemporary documents from a trash can. The manumission papers remained unexamined in a county archive until 1994, when they were donated to the Maryland Historical Society. There, art historians were able to positively link them to the mysterious and prolific African-American portraitist.
The manumission document revealed that Johnson’s father was George Johnson, a white working-class Baltimore man, and that his mother was an enslaved woman whose name was not recorded. George Johnson had purchased his son from his mother’s enslaver for the sum of 25 pounds in British currency when the lad was about 2 years old.
“We know he was born in slavery. We don’t know anything about his mother, really, whether she died,” Hall said. “His dad was a not-wealthy white man, and he buys his son when he is a toddler and raises him, and that, I think for most people, implies a caring relationship in terms of the parents, but we don’t know if he’s a child based on assault or on this kind of romance.”
Fulco says the manumission contains a key clue for speculating about Johnson’s artistic background and explaining his unique style. It specifies that he was to be released from his father’s ownership at the age of 19 on the condition that he apprentice as a blacksmith.
The connection between metal work and portraiture may not seem obvious today, but according to Fulco, it was common in the 18th century for tradesmen to learn a multitude of well-refined crafts. A blacksmith may have needed to learn how to paint intricate decorative details on stagecoaches or furniture, for example.
Fulco says Johnson’s portraits are suggestive of this type of background. While they reveal an untrained hand when it came to anatomical features in his early work, the furniture in his paintings is expertly detailed.
“In some ways, when he’s painting, he’s decorating,” Fulco said. “That’s what leads me to believe that at some point he had a side trade in furniture painting or decorative art.”
Fulco said that the rising middle class of the post-Revolutionary period may have appreciated Johnson’s “down to earth” style of portraiture in comparison to the formally trained portraitists in the European tradition. Building their wealth from mercantile businesses rather than inheriting it from a recently deposed aristocratic class, Fulco said new middle-class families would have appreciated a style of portraiture that referenced classic aesthetics but revealed the meritocratic nature of their wealth.
Describing himself as a “self-taught genius” in a rare newspaper advertisement, Johnson would have been in a unique position to develop such a style from a combination of his background in trade and his exposure to the European portraits he likely saw in upper-class homes while performing repairs or other services.
While studying Johnson can be rewarding from an artistic and historical perspective, it can also be frustrating due to the lack of concrete records from his life. Hall and Fulco hope the WCMFA exhibit inspires more scholars to join the search for information about this important contributor to art history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.