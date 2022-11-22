World Ballet Series will present “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Nov. 29.
Performed live by a multi-national cast of 50 professional ballet dancers, this family-friendly experience is accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s timeless music, more than 150 hand-sewn costumes, hand-crafted sets and classic Marius Petipa choreography.
