Celebrate the cooling temperatures of the fall season at the outdoor Music in the Village event series in The Village at Worman’s Mill.

Events take place from noon to 3 p.m. afternoons from October through December. The series will feature live music in the gazebo, a rotation of food trucks and craft beverages, and lawn or table seating in the park-like setting.

The series kicks off Oct. 2 with entertainment by the Dave and Rebecca, a singer-songwriter duo whose repertoire includes classic soul, rock, country and musical theater. The Village welcomes back Three Daughter’s Food Truck and award-winning winery Mazzaroth Vineyards.

Special activities include a Holiday Market that will take place during event hours on the second Saturdays in November and December. Held in collaboration with Pop Up Frederick, the markets will feature a variety of local artists and makers, as well as local farm products. Additionally, Double Dog Dare Rescue will host dog adoptions the second Saturdays in October, November and December.

While in the neighborhood, check out the service providers located in the Village and enjoy patio, dine in or take out from the popular Plaza Mexico restaurant and deli/ice cream counter at the Corner Shoppe.

The Village is nestled in Worman’s Mill off Route 26 and Monocacy Boulevar.

For more information and the full schedule, visit wormansmillvillage.com, or call 240-285-9263.

