The Film Lovers in Carroll County (FLICC) return to hosting a monthly film screening at the Carroll Arts Center starting with a screening of the classic Italian film “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” at 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 16. Both screenings will be captioned. Limited tickets are available.
This 1963 anthology comedy presents three stories about three different women, all played by iconic actress Sophia Loren, and the men they attract. In “Adelina,” a poor married couple take advantage of a legal loophole to avoid imprisonment for unpaid fines, greatly impacting their family. In “Anna,” a spoiled wife and her lover take a drive in her husband’s Rolls Royce, prompting her to wonder which is more important to her: the car or the man driving it. In “Mara,” a seminary student falls in love with a prostitute, unaware of her occupation. The young man’s grandmother and the object of his affection ultimately join forces to push him back on the path of righteousness.
Opposite Sophia Loren in each story is Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni. The two actors starred in thirteen films together between 1954 and 1994. Directed by Vittorio De Sica, the film also went on to win Best Foreign Language Film at the 1965 Academy Awards.
The film is recommended for mature audiences. Tickets are $7 for adults; $6 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up. Tickets are available online or at the box office at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., in downtown Westminster. For more information and tickets, call 410-848-7272 or visit www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.