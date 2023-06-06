Spires-old photo (copy)

An image from the early 1900s of the clustered spires in downtown Frederick.

 Courtesy photo

You can say you’re from Frederick County if you have sat in I-270 traffic at least twice a week this year.

You’re really from Frederick County if you have sat in I-270 traffic at least twice a week for the past 10 years.

AOC
Jacob Engelbrecht must be rolling over in his grave.

Dwasserba
“You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know Ron Young was both a state senator and mayor of Frederick.” And a history teacher.

Greg F
Greg F

You forgot Bennie's Hill Bridge. I'd venture a guess that's harder to find than any of the covered bridges. https://historicbridges.org/bridges/browser/?bridgebrowser=maryland/bennieshill/

