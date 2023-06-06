You can say you’re from Frederick County if you have sat in I-270 traffic at least twice a week this year.
You’re really from Frederick County if you have sat in I-270 traffic at least twice a week for the past 10 years.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you have seen the iconic Loy’s Station covered bridge.
You’re really from Frederick County if you have actually driven over all three of the Frederick County covered bridges.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know the (fictional) Blair Witch roamed the woods of Burkittsville.
You’re really from Frederick County if you ever drove to Burkittsville to let your car be “pushed” up “Spook Hill” by ghost soldiers of the Civil War.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know Woodsboro is named after the founder, Joseph Wood, and not because it is a town in the woods.
You’re really from Frederick County if you know why “All roads lead to Woodsboro.”
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know Walkersville has blue firetrucks.
You’re really from Frederick County if you ever ate Aunt Lucy ham sandwiches.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know Frederick is the second largest municipality in Maryland.
You’re really from Frederick County if you remember when the Frederick city limits stopped at Baughman’s Lane.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know what a burgess is.
You’re really from Frederick County if you know a burgess.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you’ve been to events at the Petersville Farmers Woods.
You’re really from Frederick County if you know where Brunswick ends and Rosemont begins.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you have driven the entire length of U.S. Route 15 in Frederick County from the Pennsylvania line to the Virginia line.
You’re really from Frederick County if you remember when State Route 85 and part of State Route 28 were U.S. Route 15.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know the corporate limits of Mount Airy are in both Frederick and Carroll counties.
You’re really from Frederick if you know the point where Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Carroll counties meet.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know Ron Young was both a state senator and mayor of Frederick.
You’re really from Frederick County if you can name all the members of the Young family that have held an elected office.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you’ve visited antique stores in New Market.
You’re really from Frederick County if you recall when no traffic lights existed in and around New Market.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know Doubs Meadow Park is in Myersville and not Doubs.
You’re really from Frederick County if you’ve ever heard of the Myersville & Catoctin Railroad.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know the story of the Snallygaster or Dwayo.
You’re really from Frederick County if you know the story of Nancy Crouse in Middletown during the Civil War (the real Barbara Fritchie?).
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know why Brunswick is nicknamed “Smoketown.”
You’re really from Frederick County if you know Brunswick was originally called Berlin.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know Thurmont is roughly translated to mean “Gateway to the Mountains,” the town motto.
You’re really from Frederick County if you know the story of the “Match House.”
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you were glad when they finally completed the new I-270 bridge and interchange at State Route 85.
You’re really from Frederick County if you ever drove over the iron-trussed wooden bridge on State Route 80 over the Monocacy River.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know Elizabeth Seton was the first canonized saint from the United States.
You’re really from Frederick County if you know where the station for the Emmitsburg Railroad was located.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you have visited Cunningham Falls State Park or Catoctin Mountain Park.
You’re really from Frederick County if you went to Camp Greentop in sixth grade.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you have attended any fundraising events at the Urbana Volunteer Fire Company.
You’re really from Frederick County if you remember when Urbana was so small, it didn’t have a fire company.
You can say you’re from Frederick County if you have ever attended the Great Frederick Fair.
You’re really from Frederick County if you attend the Jubilee Celebration of the 275th Anniversary of Frederick County at Utica Park on June 10!
Clarence “Chip” Jewell began his fire service career as a volunteer in 1969 under the watchful eye of Dr. James Marrone. He enrolled in one of the early EMT programs in 1973 and is still a certified emergency medical technician. In 2017, he retired as deputy chief/director of the Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services. He is on The Frederick News-Post’s board of contributors.
(3) comments
Jacob Engelbrecht must be rolling over in his grave.
“You can say you’re from Frederick County if you know Ron Young was both a state senator and mayor of Frederick.” And a history teacher.
You forgot Bennie's Hill Bridge. I'd venture a guess that's harder to find than any of the covered bridges. https://historicbridges.org/bridges/browser/?bridgebrowser=maryland/bennieshill/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.