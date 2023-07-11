Niag falls american falls_6_6_23.jpg

Just like Las Vegas and Washington, D.C., Niagara Falls is pretty much a one-industry town. But oh, what an industry!

It’s typical to think of Niagara Falls as quintessentially American — the one-time de facto destination for newlywed couples from all over America. And part of it is in America, but the main city of Niagara Falls is completely within Ontario, Canada, along with most of the actual falls, too. The Canadian Niagara Falls city is larger than you might expect, with over 94,000 full-time residents, making it just a little larger than Frederick. Across the river, Niagara Falls, New York, is the little sister, with a population of about 48,000.

Tags

(2) comments

Fredginrickey

The Marriott has amazing views of the Falls.

Definitely check beforehand on fireworks dates, they are spectacular.

Also, if you have children advise them that the border agents may ask them questions at the border.

Report Add Reply
MrSniper
MrSniper

If your diet allows it, don’t forget to pick up some of those super delicious maple creme sandwich cookies as souvenirs for you & your friends. On the pricier side, head up to the Hudson’s Bay Company Store & get yourself an heirloom quality wool point blanket. Your kids will fight over it when your gone.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription