A young couple’s relationship hits a breaking point when drugs are stronger than love. You can pour all your love and break yourself for another, and it might still not be enough.
On the surface, “You to Me” is a story is about addiction. But if you dive deeper, this is a story about when you have to make the choice to do something for yourself, to be selfish to save yourself, because the person you love is drowning you.
“You to Me” was written and directed by Alexandra Rainis, with William Gounaris by her side as cinematographer, supported by a plentiful cast and crew.
This short film has partnered with Tammy Lofink, founder of Rising Above Addiction, to accurately depict and narrate the drug use in the story. Please be advised, the film will feature portrayed drug use and choreographed intimacy.
Join the cast and crew for a one-night-only premiere and Q&A during its screening at 6:30 p.m. May 17 at Lockhouse Studio, 103 S. Carroll St., Suite 1D, Frederick. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.
