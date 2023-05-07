image1.jpeg

A young couple’s relationship hits a breaking point when drugs are stronger than love. You can pour all your love and break yourself for another, and it might still not be enough.

On the surface, “You to Me” is a story is about addiction. But if you dive deeper, this is a story about when you have to make the choice to do something for yourself, to be selfish to save yourself, because the person you love is drowning you.

