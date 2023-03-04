books-guns-repeat-1da6aaa2-b27a-11ed-94a0-512954d75716.jpg

"Your Driver Is Waiting" by Priya Guns

Novels have long served as source material for movies, but perhaps more aspiring novelists should start looking to classic films for inspiration. A decade ago, Manuel Muñoz used the making of “Psycho” as the backdrop for his atmospheric “What You See in the Dark.” Last year, Dwyer Murphy cunningly relocated “Chinatown” to mid-aughts Brooklyn in “An Honest Living,” and now, in her rollicking debut, “Your Driver Is Waiting,” Priya Guns turns Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” upside down and inside out. Readers are advised to buckle their seat belts before opening these pages.

The book’s narrator and protagonist, Damani Krishanthan, is, mercifully, not a traumatized Vietnam vet like Travis Bickle, though an inventory of the trunk of her car — “a bottle of bleach, some rope, a baseball bat” — lets us know she’s ready for just about anything. A bodybuilding bisexual Tamil immigrant in her early 30s, Damani drives for the exploitative RideShare app in an unnamed American city that is disrupted daily by protests and counterprotests. “So many straws have broken so many camels’ backs,” she observes. Damani is also broke. Behind on her bills and facing eviction, she is equal parts yearning and frustration. “Nine dollars an hour. I could not do this for much longer.”

