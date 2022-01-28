Finally, it’s all just too much. You decide to chuck the modern world and retreat to a cabin in the woods. No computer. No cellphone. Instead, you stock a bookcase with a small library of comfort reading for the long evenings ahead. What will you take?
While I’d want copies of the Bible, Plato, Dante, Shakespeare and Proust — the biggies of Western literature — I’m too much of a sybarite to restrict myself to classics. Instead, I’d opt for books that, through their prose, ideas or storytelling, trigger in me a deep sense of contentment and well-being. Works that are powerful and disturbing don’t qualify.
Because my beta shortlist ran to more than 100 titles, what follows limits itself to 20th-century prose by English-language authors, one book apiece. Perhaps I’ll cover poetry and older literature another time. Needless to say, my final list is unapologetically personal and unofficial — no other kind is worth anything. Here, then, are some of my favorite books, in no particular order, each described with telegraphic succinctness.
• “The Literary Life,” by Robert Phelps and Peter Deane. A browser’s paradise: A year-by-year scrapbook of 20th-century Anglo-American literature.
• “The Art of Eating,” by M.F.K. Fisher. Celebrating the sensual.
• “On the Shoulders of Giants,” by Robert K. Merton. A lighthearted “Shandean” history of the dwarfs-perched-on-giants catchphrase.
• “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” by Anita Loos. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.
• “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” by John Berendt. Savannah, outrageous goings-on — and murder.
• “Jorkens Remembers Africa,” by Lord Dunsany. The Munchausen-like “club story” at its most witty and wistful.
• “A Fan’s Notes,” by Frederick Exley. All-American despair, wryly scrutinized.
• “Adventures in Unhistory,” by Avram Davidson. Irresistible meanderings through ancient legends.
• “The Man Who Was Thursday,” by G.K. Chesterton. Anarchist plots, zany reversals and spiritual mysteries.
• “A Day with Wilbur Robinson,” by William Joyce. A playdate like no other.
• “Lolita,” by Vladimir Nabokov. The seductions of a fancy prose style.
• “The Best of Myles,” by Flann O’Brien. Ireland’s most surreally comic newspaper columnist.
• “V.R. Lang: A Memoir,” by Alison Lurie. Remembering the muse of 1950s Cambridge, Mass.
• “The New Apocrypha,” by John Sladek. Pseudoscience slyly eviscerated.
• “Anatomy of Criticism,” by Northrop Frye. How stories and poems work.
• “Wondrous Strange: The Life and Art of Glenn Gould,” by Kevin Bazzana. A biography worthy of classical music’s most idiosyncratic pianist.
• “The Three Coffins,” by John Dickson Carr. My favorite locked-room mystery.
• “The Reckoning,” by Charles Nicholl. Spy vs. spy and the death of Elizabethan dramatist Christopher Marlowe.
• “Seven Men and Two Others,” by Max Beerbohm. Don’t miss the arch-decadent Enoch Soames and the fortunetelling A.V. Laider.
• “Lost Property,” by Ben Sonnenberg. Confessions of a bad boy turned great magazine editor.
• “Lud-in-the-Mist,” by Hope Mirrlees. A fairy tale for the middle-aged.
• “Kipling, Auden & Co.,” by Randall Jarrell. Criticism at its wittiest, cruelest and most insightful.
• “Kim,” by Rudyard Kipling. As good as “Huckleberry Finn.”
• “Stravinsky: Chronicle of a Friendship,” by Robert Craft. Boswellian vignettes of the maestro and his artistic contemporaries.
• “The Complete Ronald Firbank,” by Ronald Firbank. The campiest of camp novelists.
• “Up in the Old Hotel,” by Joseph Mitchell. Melancholy profiles of the eccentric denizens of a now-vanished New York.
• “The Thurber Carnival,” by James Thurber. Includes “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and “My Life and Hard Times.”
• “The Private World of Georgette Heyer, “ by Jane Aiken Hodge. Beguiling in every way.
• “Fancies and Goodnights,” by John Collier. Deals with the Devil and other fiendish delights.
• “Uncle Scrooge McDuck: His Life and Times,” by Carl Barks. Watch out for the Beagle Boys!
• “Writers at Work: Second Series,” edited by Malcolm Cowley. Early Paris Review interviews, even better than volume one.
• Mrs. Bridge,” by Evan S. Connell. Is being a wife and mother all there is?
• “The Essays, Articles and Reviews of Evelyn Waugh,” edited by Donat Gallagher. Journalism from the best modern practitioner of classic English prose.
• “Tales of the Dying Earth,” by Jack Vance. Wizardry and a silver-tongued rascal named Cugel.
• “Paris Journal: 1944-1965,” by Janet Flanner. Chronicling French culture, politics and scandal.
• “Small World,” by David Lodge. The funniest of all academic comedies.
• “The Mysteries of Harris Burdick,” by Chris Van Allsburg. Unsettling images, sinister captions — both endlessly tantalizing.
• “A Cab at the Door,” by V.S. Pritchett. A short-story master resurrects his rackety Edwardian childhood.
• “Arabian Sands,” by Wilfred Thesiger. Desert adventure, elegiacally recalled.
• “Last Letters from Hav,” by Jan Morris. Roaming a city of dreams.
• “The Mouse and His Child,” by Russell Hoban. If Samuel Beckett wrote a children’s book.
• “Performing Flea,” by P.G. Wodehouse. The creator of Jeeves and Wooster talks shop.
• “Shakespeare’s Lives,” by S. Schoenbaum. Four centuries of biographical fact and fantasy.
• “Augustus Carp, Esq.,” by H.H. Bashford. Religious hypocrisy unmasked — a comic triumph.
• “Captain Blood,” by Rafael Sabatini. The unrivaled nautical swashbuckler.
• “Alan Mendelsohn: The Boy from Mars,” by Daniel Pinkwater. Two misfits and the Klugarsh Mind-Control System.
• “The True History of the First Mrs. Meredith,” by Diane Johnson. Biography made jazzy, feminist and scathing.
• “Collected Ghost Stories,” by M.R. James. Includes “Casting the Runes” and “Count Magnus.”
• “The George Lyttelton-Rupert Hart-Davis Letters,” edited by Rupert Hart-Davis. Postwar England’s most entertainingly bookish correspondence.
• “In Patagonia,” by Bruce Chatwin. Lapidary sentences, stunning paragraphs.
• “The Unquiet Grave,” by Cyril Connolly. A quotation-rich journey through a dark night of the soul.
• “Nights at the Circus,” by Angela Carter. Cockney magic realism takes flight.
• “The Wind in the Willows,” by Kenneth Grahame. The Riverbank’s cozy world.
• “A Childhood,” by Harry Crews. The true hillbilly elegy.
• “A.J.A. Symons: His Life and Speculations,” by Julian Symons. Portrait of a flamboyant writer, book collector and oenophile.
• “The Geography of the Imagination: Forty Essays,” by Guy Davenport. Encyclopedic enchantments.
• “Cold Comfort Farm,” by Stella Gibbons. Something nasty in the woodshed!
• “Imaginative Qualities of Actual Things,” by Gilbert Sorrentino. Savagely satirical vignettes of artsy New York in the ‘60s.
• “Tellers of Tales,” by Roger Lancelyn Green. Enthralling guide to British children’s literature.
• “The Moving Toyshop,” by Edmund Crispin. Madcap farce plus detection in looking-glass Oxford.
• “Hindoo Holiday,” by J.R. Ackerley. A bewildered Englishman in bewildering India.
• “United States,” by Gore Vidal. Essays by our most urbane gadfly.
• “The Box of Delights,” by John Masefield. A wintry fantasy classic.
• “Little Big Man,” by Thomas Berger. The Old West, demythologized.
• “The Book of the New Sun,” by Gene Wolfe. The four-part science fiction novel that rules them all.
