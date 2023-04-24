Person.png

Zach Person

 Courtesy photo

The Weinberg Center for the Arts presents its Tivoli Discovery Series featuring emerging music artists from across the country, in a Pay-What-You-Want format, which allows concert goers to experience new artists and their music at little to no cost.

Concerts are held on the first Thursday of each month at New Spire Stages, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick, directly across from the Weinberg Center.

