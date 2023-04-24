The Weinberg Center for the Arts presents its Tivoli Discovery Series featuring emerging music artists from across the country, in a Pay-What-You-Want format, which allows concert goers to experience new artists and their music at little to no cost.
Concerts are held on the first Thursday of each month at New Spire Stages, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick, directly across from the Weinberg Center.
Zach Person will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. May 4. The new face of indie rock out of Austin, Texas, Person plays loud and raw and connects with his music fans on a primal sonic level. Person has a swagger, talent and grit beyond his years. With the poise of a seasoned veteran on stage and the stylings of a mega star, he commands an audience in seconds.
Advance tickets are available now for the suggested donation of $10, or audience members can pay what they want at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling 301-600-2828, or in person at the Weinberg Center box office at 20 W. Patrick St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.