From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage.
The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live like you’ve never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-creates the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album … GTLO delivers three guitarists onstage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants: a high-energy Zeppelin concert with heart-thumping intensity.
Get the Led Out will perform live onstage at It’s Showtime at the Drive-In on June 10. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for this special live performance at a unique drive-in concert venue at the Frederick Fairgrounds.
Tickets are sold by car for up to four people per vehicle. Special “5th wheel” tickets are also available for purchase to add an extra person. For tickets and more information, visit www.showtimeatthedrivein.com.
