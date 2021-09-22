The Joint Chiropractic to hold Frederick grand opening
The Joint Chiropractic will be holding a grand opening for its Frederick location from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, with hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 2.
A ribbon-cutting with the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.
Frederick resident recognized in The Best Lawyers in America
Natalie McSherry, a principal with Maryland litigation firm Kramon & Graham and a Frederick resident, is included in the recently released 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America — a legal ranking guide — as a Baltimore “Lawyer of the Year” for “Bet-the-Company Litigation.”
McSherry was selected for inclusion in the legal guide for her work in commercial litigation, health care law, mediation and medical malpractice defendants law, according to information provided by her firm
McSherry leads Kramon & Graham's health law practice and was installed as the 125th president of the Maryland State Bar Association in June. She also chairs the board of Woodsboro Bank, is a trustee of Catholic Charities of Maryland, a member of the American Health Lawyers Association and a member of the bar associations of Baltimore City and Frederick County, among other organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.