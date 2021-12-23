It looked as if Santa’s workshop relocated from the North Pole to the Frederick Towne Mall parking lot.
Volunteers, some of them donning festive outfits, hurried around the blacktop Thursday afternoon handing out clothes, food and countless toys to all who came asking for a little extra help. COVID-19 shots and tests, plus flu shots, were also available.
Santa Claus himself greeted the littlest guests.
The effort was a culmination of multiple nonprofits and community volunteers coming together. Among them were members of the Damascus Road Community Church in Mount Airy.
“What a demonstration of community partnership,” said church executive director Jason Earle as he looked over the controlled chaos of giving.
The church sponsored about $3,500 worth of food purchases to go toward the event, according to Paul Foss, outreach director and director of men’s ministry. Members also helped pack bags of food to be given out Thursday. Foss said he heard some families say they wouldn’t have had a Christmas dinner if not for the giveaway Thursday.
Church member Verna Bernoi of New Market helped the Frederick Rescue Mission manage tables overflowing with winter hats, gloves, scarves and more.
“I’ve been so blessed, and I just wanted to be able to give back to others,” she said.
Bernoi worked alongside Chrissy Ehrlich, who coordinates the rescue mission’s clothing donation center.
“I love the fact that I can help so many people,” Ehrlich said.
To prepare for next time, Ehrlich made a list and checked it more than twice — while wearing a Santa hat — as dozens of people and donations passed through the line. She said she wants to make sure they have enough supplies to meet the needs of the community.
Perhaps even more in demand than toys and clothes were COVID-19 tests. Bill DeSantis, co-founder of The Love for Lochlin Foundation, said people swarmed him as soon as he opened a box of tests. He was glad to help.
“A lot of people are very upbeat and excited,” he said.
Brooke DeSantis, his wife and co-founder of Love for Lochlin, said people are struggling to find COVID-19 tests.
“A lot of people want to be able to go see their family and be safe at the same time,” she said.
A few steps from where Love for Lochlin and Frederick Health offered vaccinations, a line of families waited to see Santa Claus. Volunteer Jazmin Di Cola of Frederick helped hand out toys to children.
“Giving back is my passion,” she said.
Di Cola has been volunteering with nonprofit I Believe in Me throughout the pandemic, helping distributing food and other supplies. Referring to the crowd around her, Di Cola said some of the people present are immigrants like her, and she feels drawn to serve them.
A long line of vehicles extended through the parking lot waiting for volunteers to pop their trunks and fill them with food. Local high schoolers helped fill cars and organize bags.
Middletown senior Joshua Doyon said he started assisting I Believe in Me about one year ago. When he started, he needed volunteer hours but said when he saw the impact, “I really got inspired to do more.”
Sisters Cameron and Logan Vu, of Urbana High and Middle schools, were first-timers. They said they’re looking forward to volunteering again.
“I think it’s important to help during the holidays because it’s a time when everyone comes together,” Cameron said.
“I’m very fortunate to have a lot, so I wanted to give back as much as I could,” Logan added.
By the event’s close, approximately 284 families came through to receive donations, I Believe in Me volunteer Brad Young said.
For Aje Hill, executive director of I Believe in Me, this spot on the Golden Mile has become a familiar place to bestow blessings. The nonprofit has spent more than a year distributing meals to thousands of people in need throughout the pandemic.
“For me, this has been a tough year for so many,” Hill said.
Moving into what should be a season of joy, he said volunteers “... wanted to give them [the community] a new feeling of walking into a new year with their community behind them.”
“We hope that this energy today leads into the home,” Hill said. “We are together.”
