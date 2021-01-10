Town of Myersville residents are under a Boil Water Advisory through Tuesday. The advisory is the result of a water main break Saturday.
Town officials say the water is safe to use for washing and cleaning but should be boiled prior to consumption. Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and then let it cool.
The town's emergency contact line is 301-992-1861.
