Right off the bat at Tuesday’s Brunswick city council meeting, there were some small changes that grabbed Nathan Brown’s attention.
Instead of just sitting on the dais with the other elected officials, Brown was now front and center, right in the middle of everyone.
And instead of simply listening closely and providing his opinion or vote when the moment called for it, he was now in charge of running the meeting, making sure it stayed on track and that proper protocols and procedures were followed.
“It was a little different,” he conceded.
The 32-year-old Brown, a lifelong Brunswick resident who served the past two years on the city council was officially sworn in as the mayor of the small town just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall following brief remarks from outgoing mayor Jeff Snoots.
Brown, who works full time for the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, described the process of being sworn in as mayor of a town he knows, loves and never left as being “a surreal moment.”
“I am just really grateful to be given the opportunity to serve and lead our city as mayor,” he said. “To think of growing up here and now I am leading the city into the future, it’s exciting.”
Prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Angel White, Vaughn Ripley and Chris Vigliotti were sworn in as council members.
While White and Ripley were reelected to their positions, Vigliotti is a first-time elected official.
After 47 years, he finally accepted a job that compelled him to put on a suit and tie.
“I wanted to show the reverence I had for the job and show my constituents that I am taking the job seriously,” said Vigliotti, who has worked for more than 20 years in government space as a process improvement and project manager.
After the formalities were completed, the meeting moved along at a brisk pace. It was completed in just over an hour. No residents were allowed to attend in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they could watch the meeting live on the city’s website.
The major orders of business were voting on and approving a resolution that will allow residents to petition the council to address parking issues on city streets and moving up the time frame to hire a full-time grant coordinator that will actively seek and manage grants for the town.
“The thing I really like about that is it’s a collaboration of the citizens and the government working together to solve an issue,” Vigliotti said. “That’s when Brunswick is at it’s best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.