Brunswick took significant steps to bringing one of its main water sources back online, as the city council voted unanimously to award a $160,070 contract to Whitman, Requardt & Associates, LLP, an environmental and engineering firm.
Under the contract, Whitman will oversee and help facilitate the process of bringing Yourtee Springs water back to Brunswick.
Yourtee Springs previously served as one of the two water sources for Brunswick residents, along with the Potomac River. The water from Yourtee Springs is cheaper to treat because it is spring water.
However, Yourtee Springs was taken offline in May 2018 after heavy rains produced flooding that contaminated the springs with surface water, potentially allowing for unsafe levels of E. coli or other coliform bacteria.
In March 2019, Brunswick received a letter from the Maryland Department of Environment that gave the city 18 months to fix Yourtee Springs or shut it down.
Over the last two and a half years, Brunswick residents have been facing higher water bills due, in part, to Yourtee Springs being taken offline.
Whitman had already been attached to the Yourtee Springs project by conducting a hydrological and geological study for Brunswick.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the city council also received bids from construction companies to bring Yourtee Springs back online. The bids ranged from roughly $1.3 million to $1.6 million.
Upon a recommendation from the city’s finance committee, the council unanimously approved a $22,371 West Side Water System Modeling Study to be carried out by Whitman that will provide a better water-pumping system for the Yourtee Springs project and show engineers where to place pressure-sustaining valves.
In addition, there was $2.1 million allocated for a grouting project that the council approved, as well as a resolution to allow the city to adjust water rates for residents if they report a leak.
