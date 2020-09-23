Brunswick's city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to award a $1.3 million bid to Callas Contractors, LLC to upgrade Yourtee Springs and help bring it back online as a water source for the city.
The bid from Callas Contractors, a Hagerstown-based construction company that has been in business since 1958, was by far the lowest of five bids considered by the city. It's official price tag is $1,300,050.
Yourtee Springs served as one of the two water sources for Brunswick residents, along with the Potomac River. Its water is cheaper to treat because it is spring water.
A storm in May of 2018 forced Brunswick to take Yourtee Springs offline because floods contaminated the springs with surface water, potentially allowing for unsafe levels of E. coli or other coliform bacteria.
In March of 2019, the Maryland Department of Environment gave Brunswick 18 months to either fix Yourtee Springs or shut it down, and there has been a push to bring it back online ever since to help reduce water rates for the city's residents.
At Tuesday's meeting, the council also voted unanimously to extend a moratorium on the demolition of structures within downtown Brunswick through the end of the year to allow for more review by the city, the Downtown Preservation and Revitalization Committee and the Planning Commission.
The moratorium was passed by the council on Jan. 22, 2019 and was set to expire Oct. 1. It will now run out on Dec. 31 unless it is extended again by the council.
