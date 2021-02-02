Mayors in both Brunswick and New Market have issued executive orders that allow restaurants and bars in those towns to skirt more restrictive coronavirus restrictions in Frederick County and stay open past 10 p.m.
The orders were issued after County Executive Jan Gardner (D) announced Friday evening that county bars and restaurants would have to adhere to an earlier closing time in the face of poor coronavirus metrics, even though Gov. Larry Hogan (R) relaxed the restriction a day earlier.
The municipal orders can be overridden by the county's Board of Health if it sees fit to do so.
Both Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown and New Market Mayor Winslow Burhans said they weren't seeking to create political showdowns between their towns and the county. They were merely looking out for the best interests of the businesses and citizens of their communities, both said.
"When we factor in all the considerations, we have consistently found that our economic and business situation in [Brunswick] doesn't warrant the more restrictive orders," Brown said. "I respect the enormous responsibility of the county executive and applaud the work she does everyday navigating through this pandemic. But I must make decisions that I feel are in the best interests of the people and businesses in my municipality first and foremost. The governor's orders have consistently allowed for this flexibility."
Burhans issued his order Monday evening, while Brown issued his Tuesday afternoon.
In New Market, the only establishment impacted by the restrictions is The Derby Restaurant and Bar on West Main Street.
"It's sort of the heartbeat of the community," Burhans said. "It's small. It has a finite set of patrons that we know keep their circle small."
Given those set of circumstances, Burhans said "it would be reasonable" to allow The Derby to stay open past 10 p.m.
"If I had to make the same decision the county executive had to make, well, that would have been a different set of criteria to look at," he said. "This isn't New Market against the county executive or The Derby, hopefully it's not The Derby against the county executive. This is an isolated decision about one place ... That's all it's about."
It wasn't clear Tuesday night if the county's Board of Health will step in and force the businesses to comply with the county executive's directive.
"I have nothing new to report," Gardner said in an email to the News-Post.
She pointed to remarks she gave the newspaper a day earlier about why she stayed with stricter policy despite Hogan loosening restrictions on the closing time for restaurants and bars.
"I do know that these things seem unfair because business was never structured around a virus, but I do need people to follow the rules," Gardner said. "And the more people that decide not to follow the rules, the more that encourages other people to not follow the rules. And that is really frustrating to me… I really need people to do their part to fight this virus."
On Tuesday, there were 76 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Frederick County and more than 900 across the state.
David Blackmon, owner of Smoketown Brewing Station on Potomac Street in Brunswick, said he will not immediately be changing his hours. He typically closes earlier in the colder season anyway.
However, Blackmon said he will most likely extend closing hours to 11 p.m. once the weather warms up and outdoor seating can resume.
While he will still close at 10 p.m., Blackmon is thankful for the bit of leeway the mayor has provided a few Brunswick businesses.
“If we have a crowd at 10 o’ clock, it does help to not have to kick everyone out,” Blackmon said.
Potomac Street Grill in Brunswick will also not be changing their hours after the executive order, management confirmed in an email to the Frederick News-Post.
A third Brunswick business the new executive order could affect is Penny’s Diner, which is typically open 24 hours. Representatives from the restaurant were not available for comment around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
News-Post reporter Erika Riley contributed to this report
So Jan’s rules don’t apply if you are a white male mayor and or a white male business owner.... white people logic, or white people stupidity? It’s hard to tell the difference sometimes??
Two white men challenging a white woman's power .........white people logic, I just don't understand it......but I think Jan's a tad angry.
Just what we need is more ways to spread COVID.
