Brunswick will name the building that houses its police department and public works headquarters at 811 W. Potomac St. after former Police Chief Milton Frech Jr., who passed away suddenly at his Emmitsburg home on March 30.
The news was announced Tuesday night by Mayor Nathan Brown during the city council meeting.
"We are going to work on a more formal process for that," Brown said during his opening remarks. "Do it by proclamation or resolution or something like that in the coming weeks so it's more official. So, stay tuned for that."
Captain Kevin Grunwell will serve as Brunswick's acting police chief for the foreseeable future. Brown said there will be an internal evaluation of Brown in the coming weeks and months as the city decides how to fill the position permanently.
"We are not going to kind of be in a hurry to refill the position at this point, given Kevin's recent arrival and he has plenty of capabilities to lead the department up there with lots of supervisory experience," Brown said.
—Greg Swatek
