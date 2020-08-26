Brunswick’s city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to fill its vacant seat with another vote-by-mail election due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Dec. 15 to be counted.
The city just conducted the first vote-by-mail election in its 130-year history that culminated with Nathan Brown being elected mayor, Vaughn Ripley and Angel White being reelected to the council and Christopher Vigliotti being elected to serve on the council earlier this month.
The vote-by-mail election delivered a record turnout for Brunswick, as 2,077 votes were cast, which represents 38 percent of the registered voters in the city.
The next election will fill the council seat vacated by Brown when he became mayor.
The December date was chosen to avoid conflict with the national presidential election in November and allow Frederick County to provide more resources in support.
Candidate-filing packets will be made available Oct. 1.
On Oct. 13, voter registration will close, which is the same day it closes for the national election.
On Nov. 16, candidate filing packets would be due, and on Nov. 30, absentee ballots will be available and mailed out.
“The election went well. We had pretty high turnout. Any little bugs can be worked out by the time people are ready to vote,” Brown told the News-Post in a brief phone interview. “I see no reason to move away from the type of election we just conducted given the circumstances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.