Among the shelled schools, bullet-riddled cars and destruction left in the wake of the Russian military is a Burkittsville man chronicling the stories of resilient Ukrainians.
Bennett Murray, 33, a Brunswick High School graduate, is a freelance journalist reporting on the war. In the past, his work has taken him to Cambodia and Vietnam.
Murray began studying the Russian language in Ukraine in 2019, then moved to Moscow in November.
He joined the Moscow Times as part of a fellowship program shortly before the war began and was there for about two weeks before the war broke out. The fellowship was suspended.
“Suddenly, my plans changed very quickly,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday, calling from Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine.
Murray hoped to be a foreign correspondent in Moscow, but when the fighting began, he felt compelled to return to Ukraine. And he did, on the 10th day of the Russian invasion.
He has penned weekly features on the war for The Sunday Post in Scotland. His work has also appeared on BBC Radio’s website and New Internationalist magazine. Murray has been a guest on CNN.
“The countryside to the west of Kyiv is desolate, violent and unpredictable,” Murray wrote in a March 27 article published in The Sunday Post. “Rural roads are guarded by soldiers at checkpoints, warning passers-by of the ever-changing battle lines as Russian and Ukrainian soldiers fight in the forests and pastures. The sound of explosions are frequent.”
Murray wears a Kevlar vest and helmet while working. He brings a first-aid kit along with his camera and audio recorder. He has not had much time to process what is happening around him. The stories keep coming.
“It’s rough,” Murray said. “It’s been difficult.”
He spent the first month or so of the war in a Kyiv hotel near the city center and felt pretty safe there. There was a time when restaurants opened back up and he could grab a slice of pizza or some Chinese food.
Now, in Kharkiv, the explosions in the distance are louder.
His daily schedule varies. He usually rises by 8 or 9 a.m. Sometimes, he has interviews lined up, but other days, he is responding to news as it breaks.
Last week, Murray went to a metro station in Kharkiv where people hid underground. He met a 24-year-old woman who was a sales manager.
“Now, she’s living underground with her cat,” he said.
Murray also visited a former bread factory converted into an aid center. On Tuesday, he said he planned to meet up with firefighters and paramedics the following day. He said he enjoys telling stories of everyday people standing strong.
One day, he explored an area hit by bombs. He asked his colleague how far the Russian troops were from their location.
Murray, who’s still learning the language, thought his colleague said the Russians were 30 kilometers away, or about 19 miles.
It was actually 300 meters, or around 330 yards.
“There are moments where I’m a little bit scared, which is good. … You need to be able to feel when things are getting to be a bit too much,” Murray said.
His interest in foreign countries started at a young age, according to his parents, Catherine Cox and Charles Murray.
“When he was 7 or 8 years old, he’d sit and [pour] endlessly over a world atlas, teaching himself national capitals and flags,” they wrote in an email. “He has always loved to travel — I mean, even as a toddler — and he is an excellent writer, so I think that international journalism just came naturally.”
His family was also an influence. Two of his sisters are half Thai. He lived with one of them in Cambodia when he was a teenager.
Murray got his start in journalism interning for the Phnom Penh Post in Cambodia in 2009, then worked for the publication full time. His career took him to Vietnam, where he served as bureau chief for the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, a German news agency.
His parents were not surprised when Murray said he was heading back to Ukraine. They worry, but they’re also immensely proud of him. He’s keeps in touch and lets them know he is OK.
Though the work weighs on Murray, he is not without creature comforts. In his studio apartment, he watches “The Office” and plays computer games.
The grocery store is stocked with treats like ice cream and gummy bears. He can buy them if he gets there before it close at 5 p.m. The store shutters early, so employees can be home by curfew, Murray said.
One day, when he could not make it to the store, a kind neighbor brought him Ukrainian sauces, bread, hard-boiled eggs and cured pork fat. It was more than he needed.
“It’s funny how nice people are to each other when you’re in a city that’s being bombed,” Murray said.
He hopes people living outside the war listen to Ukrainian voices and learn about the country’s history. At the same time, people should not ignore what Russians have to say, he said, while acknowledging there is a problem with the spread of misinformation in Russia.
The resiliency of Ukrainians does not surprise him. He predicted Russia will lose.
“Ukrainians would put up the biggest fight they could,” Murray said. “They’re forging their independence in blood.”
