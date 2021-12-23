CITY OF FREDERICK
The city of Frederick’s office facilities will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31 to observe Christmas and New Years Day. Some service schedules will change.
Parking — No payment is required at City garages and meters beginning Dec. 24 through Dec. 27 at 6 a.m. and again on Dec. 31 through Jan. 1, 2022.
Residential Trash Collection — There will be no trash collection service on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. If you usually set out your household trash on Thursday evening for Friday collection, set your trash our Sunday evening for Monday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
Residential Yard Waste Collection — There will be no yard waste collection on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule for those impacted the week of Jan. 3, 2022.
Business District Trash Collection — Commercial Downtown Business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
Commercial Business Recycling Service (not residential): Recycling will not be collected on the following two holidays: Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. It will resume on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, 2022, following the respective holiday.
Residential Recycling: Refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
Recreation — The William Talley Fitness Center will offer the following holiday hours: Dec. 24 – 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Dec. 25 and 26; 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31; closed Jan. 1.
Housing and Human Services — Food bank: There will be no food distribution service on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Soup kitchen services will be operating on the normal schedule.
FREDERICK COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Frederick County government services will be closed Dec. 23 and 24 in observation of the Christmas holiday. Work will resume at its regularly scheduled hours on Dec. 27. Services will also be closed on Dec. 31 in observation of the New Year’s Day holiday and will return to regularly scheduled hours on Jan 3.
Animal Control and Adoption Center will be open Dec 23; closed Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. Details: 301-600-1603 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.
The Landfill and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be closed Dec. 25. The facility will be open on New Year’s day. Details: FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycle or use the Recycle Coach app.
Frederick County Public Libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23, and will be closed on Dec 24, 25 and 31. Virtual resources and services are still available 24/7 at fcpl.org.
Frederick County Courts and State’s Attorney Office: District and Circuit Courts are open on Dec 23. Courts will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. State’s Attorney offices will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 31.
Board of Elections will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Details: 301-600-VOTE (8683) or FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections.
Health Department: School Health, Audiology, Dental, and Infants & Toddlers Programs will be closed Dec. 23. All divisions and services will be closed Dec 24 and 31. Details: call 301-600-1029 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept.
Department of Social Services: All offices will be open Dec. 23. Offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31. Details: visit dhr.maryland.gov.
Call 301-600-9000 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov for further information about Frederick County government public services, FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085, including live and rebroadcast programming), county meetings on webcasting (FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV), department listings and other issues of interest to citizens.
TRANSIT SERVICES DIVISION
Dec. 24 and 25 — The TransIT office will be closed and all TransIT services will be cancelled.
Dec. 31 — The Transit Office will be closed. TransIT-plus (demand response) service will not operate. Connector buses will operate on a weekday holiday schedule. All shuttles will operate on a regular schedule. MARC Train service will not operate. There will be no Meet-the-MARC service.
Jan. 1, 2022 — The TransIT office will be closed and all TransIT services will be cancelled.
For more information, contact TransIT by phone at 301-600-2065 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. or at transit@frederickcountymd.gov.
OTHER CLOSINGS AND SCHEDULE CHANGES
The town offices of Walkersville, Middletown, Emmitsburg and New Market will be closed Dec. 24 and 31. The town offices of Myersville close at noon Dec. 24 and 31. The town offices of Mount Airy close at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and 30, will be closed all day Dec. 24 and 31. The town office of Thurmont will be closed all day Dec. 24 and at noon on Dec. 31.
Frederick County Public Schools and offices will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.
Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 are U.S. Postal Service holidays. Post Office locations will be closed. Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Dec. 24 and 31 are State Government holidays and offices will be closed.
University of Maryland Extension Office, Frederick County, will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 31. Available staff will be limited Dec. 27 to 30. Details: 301-600-1594 or extension.umd.edu/frederick-county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.