Held on Sept. 8, the annual Linda Keller Delauter Memorial Golf Classic raised funds to support the Coalition’s new Emergency Family Shelter currently under construction.
Created by friends and family, the Linda Keller Delauter Memorial Golf Classic celebrates Linda’s life by raising money to support the Coalition’s work combating the effects of poverty in the community. This year, attendees and sponsors helped to raise more than $25,000.
“The tournament’s energy and participation intensified once Charlie (Delauter) agreed to renaming the golf tournament to the Linda Keller Delauter Memorial Golf Classic. I believe the tournament is a perfect example of how family, friends and community can turn a tragedy into a positive annual event and has continued to do so for 25 years,” said Dave Fulton, founding tournament organizer.
In honor of this year’s 25th anniversary, it was announced that a Family Suite in the new Emergency Family Shelter will be named in honor of Linda and Linda’s husband, Charlie Delauter.
“Charlie has been a friend of the Coalition for many years and has not only helped raise money to support our programs but also has been an advocate and champion of the work we do and the clients we serve. Charlie’s compassion for those less fortunate may only be eclipsed by his late wife Linda’s dedication to the community. We are pleased to honor and recognize Linda and Charlie by naming a Family Suite for them at the new permanent Emergency Family Shelter,” said Nick Brown, executive director.
This year’s planning committee included Dave Butler, Charles Delauter, Pepper Delauter, Seth Delauter, Dave Fulton, Julie Fulton, Sara Ryan, Gregg Shipley, Paul Throne and Mike Westbrook. Sponsors included FH Properties, Lee Delauter & Sons Inc, Riverside Liquors, Whitesell Pharmacy and Yankee Land LLC.
The Religious Coalition offers Frederick County’s two largest emergency shelter programs, provides health, dental, rental and energy assistance to individuals and families, and offers homeless prevention programming.
The White-Hayward farmhouse on Hayward Road is currently under construction and will house the Coalition’s Emergency Family Shelter when renovations are completed in the first quarter of 2022.
