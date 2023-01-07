FREDERICK — The numbers are in and the Second Annual Roy Rogers Restaurant-Lions District 22W Mobile Screening Unit Fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 25, was a huge success.
“We raised nearly $2500 from meal sales,” said Frederick Fusion Lion and Event Chair Barbara Myers of Hagerstown. “Additionally, community members donated an additional $280 for the Mobile Screening Unit. That’s twice what we raised last year.”
The funds will be used by Lions District 22W for the Mobile Screening Unit a specially designed Class “C” bus for offering a variety of health screenings including pre-school vision, diabetes and hearing. Equipped with the latest digital technology, it will allow the Lions to bring health screening programs to a wider variety of locations in Western Maryland including schools, churches, fairs, and other public gatherings.
The initial cost of the MSU was funded by District 22-W Lions Clubs donations, the First Annual Roy Rogers/MSU Fundraiser, and local matching grants plus a matching grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF). According to the MSU steering committee, chaired by Bob Johnson of Jefferson, the success of this, and several other fundraising initiatives have resulted in the district meeting its initial fundraising goals.
Lions Clubs participating in the regional event were Brunswick, Deer Park, Emmitsburg, Francis Scott Key, Freedom District, Frostburg State University Campus, Frederick Fusion, Glade Valley, Hagerstown, Lonaconing, LaVale, Lineboro-Manchester, Mt. Airy, New Market District, New Windsor, Roaring Run, South Carroll, Taneytown, Thurmont, Westminster and Williamsport.
Special thanks to Jim and Pete Plamondon, owners of the Roy Rogers restaurants, for their generous support of the MSU. They and their team made the whole event possible.
The Frederick Fusion Lions Club was chartered by Lions Clubs International (LCI) in 2020 as a Multicultural Club. Dedicated to serving the Frederick County community, the Fusion Lions Club empowers volunteers serving their community, meets humanitarian needs, encourages peace and promotes international understanding through Lions clubs. As part of LCI, the global leader in community and humanitarian service, the Fusion Lions Club is taking an active role as part of the largest international service organization of 1.4 million men and women from more than 200 countries in 4700 clubs.
