Lions fundraiser— Jan. 7, 2023
Lion Ellen Bennett of the Francis Scott Key Lions Club and Lion Erik Fiske of the Fusion Lions Club greeted community members Aug. 25. Fiske, along with more than 125 Lions from Lions District 22W, promoted the 2nd annual Roy Rogers/Mobile Screening Unit Fundraiser. The event raised more than $2,700 for the MSU, making it the most successful district-wide fundraiser to date. The Mobile Screening Unit a specially designed bus offering a variety of health screenings including preschool vision, diabetes and hearing. Equipped with the latest digital technology, it will allow the Lions to bring health screening programs to a wider variety of locations in Western Maryland including schools, churches, fairs and other public gatherings.

 Courtesy photo

FREDERICK — The numbers are in and the Second Annual Roy Rogers Restaurant-Lions District 22W Mobile Screening Unit Fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 25, was a huge success.

“We raised nearly $2500 from meal sales,” said Frederick Fusion Lion and Event Chair Barbara Myers of Hagerstown. “Additionally, community members donated an additional $280 for the Mobile Screening Unit. That’s twice what we raised last year.”

