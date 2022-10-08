The annual Poole-Remsberg family held its reunion on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Wolfsville Ruritan Park in Wolfsville, with 41 persons present. Many were absent, as they could not be with us for various reasons.
We are the descendants of John W. and Bessie May Feaga Poole. Several of us were remembering the very early days, when family gathered to celebrate the birthday of our Grandmother Bessie Poole as a picnic in Yellow Springs, Frederick County, with just 11 members back in 1945.
This year’s reunion turned out to be a very happy day, even with alternate periods of bright sunshine and/or heavy rains. There was a wonderful meal, great feasting and warm fellowship. Sharon Thomas led the family in sayin grace before the meal. It is always interesting to see which side of the family has the most members present. The Remsbergs won this year, as our members ages varied from 90 years to 16 weeks old. Effie Mae Keller was the youngest person, with two other youngsters following: Crew Ray was 2 years old, and his brother, Caden Ray, was just 5 years old — and a first-year kindergartener, happily being homeschooled by Cindy Ray.
Those in attendance were: David and Janet Houck; Steve, Marcie, Allison, Seth, Kevwe, Ian Dorcus and Mandy Cogan; Alice, Jenna Roberts, and Haleigh Stern; Rick and Joanne Baum; Phil and Sharon Hannaby; Bob and MaryAlice Pruitt; Jeff and Cindy Reedy; John Charles, Caren, and Eli Remsberg; Ben Havens; Sharon and Todd Thomas; Megan Thomas; Rick Wolfe; Joe and Charlotte Armentrout; Cindy, Caden and Crew Ray; Andrew and Erin Boller; Zach, Kelli and Effie Mae Keller; and John and Betty R. DeColigny.
Those traveling the greatest distance for the occasion were the families of John Charles Remsberg, from Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Jeff and Cindy Reedy, also from Lancaster; Betty DeColigny, from Hanover, Pennsylvania; and Seth and Kevwe Dorcus, from Washington, D.C. Other Maryland counties represented included: Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick and Washington.
