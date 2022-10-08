The annual Poole-Remsberg family held its reunion on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Wolfsville Ruritan Park in Wolfsville, with 41 persons present. Many were absent, as they could not be with us for various reasons.

We are the descendants of John W. and Bessie May Feaga Poole. Several of us were remembering the very early days, when family gathered to celebrate the birthday of our Grandmother Bessie Poole as a picnic in Yellow Springs, Frederick County, with just 11 members back in 1945.

