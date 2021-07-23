To support animal well-being, the A. Bryant Converse Charitable Fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Frederick County.
Founded by Converse through his estate provisions, the fund’s purpose is to support Frederick County Animal Control with the intention of preventing cruelty, abuse and neglect of animals in Frederick County.
Converse cared deeply about animal well-being. Thanks to his generosity and vision for the future, the Community Foundation will be able to support this purpose for generations to come.
For more information, visit www.frederickcountygives.org.
