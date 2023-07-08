If you give a 6-year-old boy a book about the Civil War, you might just end up at a historic battlefield.
After Francine McDonald's son George read the Civil War graphic novel "Big Bad Ironclad," they went to the library to get a book about the main character, William Cushing.
Then, they went to get another book about Cushing's brother. Now, they're going to battlefield reenactments, said McDonald, 35, of Columbia.
"It's just been an ongoing adventure for months now," McDonald said on Saturday at Monocacy National Battlefield, where National Park Service staff, historical reenactors, and visitors commemorated the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Monocacy.
The battle, which took place on July 9, 1864, was technically a victory for the South, said Tracy Evans, acting chief of resource education and visitor services at the battlefield.
But Union troops held off Confederate soldiers at Monocacy long enough for other northerners to shore up defenses in Washington, D.C.
"For us, it's the battle that saved Washington," Evans said. "Were it not for this battle, they would have walked in."
Saturday's event featured a cannon fire, infantry demonstrations and Civil War-era music from Monocacy Field Music.
"It's history you can touch and see and ask questions about," McDonald said.
Linda and John Tauler, both of Mount Airy, said they just stumbled upon the event.
They particularly enjoyed the demonstration of Civil War medicine. It emphasizes how few tools people had, but also how resourceful they were, Juan Tauler said.
In the medical demonstration, Brad Stone from the National Museum of Civil War Medicine showed how Union surgeons used imported silk thread to sew up wounds.
Confederate soldiers began to run out of silk thread as the Naval blockade of the South continued, Stone said.
So, they began to use boiled horse hair to stitch up wounds, Stone added.
Using a dummy with a wound in the calf, Stone showed attendees how the medical instruments of the day were often cleaned.
"I'm going to give these a very thorough cleaning, so please pay close attention," Stone said.
Then, very quickly, he wiped the instrument on his dirty apron, to the laughter of onlookers.
In the infantry demonstration, Matthew Borders of the National Park Service talked the crowd through loading a gun and infantry formations with a group of Union "soldiers."
They shot group volleys of blanks in specific formations.
For example, the group might form a "left oblique," where the group of soldiers shifted to the left at about a 45 degree angle in order to fire at a target that had come close to their side.
The cannon shot eight ounce charges of powder.
Historical re-enactments were taking place in the grass, where soldiers were camped out, smoking pipes, and showing off hard tack, a hard biscuit Civil War soldiers often ate.
After moving to Maryland, Dave Ferraro began to visit Civil War sites. He sat in Union soldier regalia under a pitched tent at the battlefield.
He visited Manassas, Virginia — where two major Civil War battles took place — in 1990, and it piqued his interest.
Later, in the early 2000s, he met Bob Crickenberger at a "Living History" program at Point Lookout, Maryland.
Ferraro was camping with friends. He went to talk to the reenactors to see what they were up to, he recalled.
"I sat there for like four hours talking with these guys," Ferraro said.
People then lent him clothes and equipment for his first reenactment (which is common) Ferraro said.
"And the first time, I was hooked," Ferraro said.
"I'm good at spending everybody's money," Crickenberger joked.
Civil War reenactment gear can cost thousands of dollars.
"I think a lot of people don't connect to history from books," said Jonathan Psotka who was jumping in a group of reenactors as he puffed on a pipe.
Psotka became a Civil War nerd after watching Ken Burns' documentary "The Civil War," and later got into reenactments, he said.
Reenactments are an "entry to the past," Psotka said.
"When you see things in real life around you, that can open things up. ... [It can be] a gateway drug to history," Psotka said.
I really wish the FNP would give as prominent a place to advertising these interesting events beforehand as they do reporting on them afterward. Todays event will likely be rained out, but I would have like to see yesterday’s
My interest in the war came when my parents took us to the 100th anniversary reenactments of First Manassas, Sharpsburg, and Gettysburg in 1961, '62, and '63, respectively. At the First Manassas "battle," I clearly remember a Yankee getting shot, falling down "dead," and then promptly sitting up and starting to take pictures with a camera he produced. Bet he got some great shots. For 20 years my hobby was photographing Civil War sites from Maryland to Texas, Florida to Vermont. Saw a lot of history and some beautiful countryside.
By the way, Ken Burns' documentary "The Civil War" was total rubbish. The Roanoke, Va. chapter of the SCV found something like 257 factual errors in it. I quit watching it when John S. Mosby, the Confederate partisan, was referred to as "General" Mosby, when he never attained a rank higher than colonel. There were so many mistakes in the series that Burns ended up redoing it, but I didn't waste my time watching the revised version.
I knew a woman who sewed costuming for historical reenactors. I believe she was actually used as an extra in the movie Gettysburg.
