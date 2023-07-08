159th anniversary of the Battle of Monocacy
Buy Now

A cannon demonstration at Monocacy National Battlefield on Saturday. 

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Bienasz

If you give a 6-year-old boy a book about the Civil War, you might just end up at a historic battlefield. 

After Francine McDonald's son George read the Civil War graphic novel "Big Bad Ironclad," they went to the library to get a book about the main character, William Cushing. 

Tags

(3) comments

sevenstones1000

I really wish the FNP would give as prominent a place to advertising these interesting events beforehand as they do reporting on them afterward. Todays event will likely be rained out, but I would have like to see yesterday’s

Report Add Reply
C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

My interest in the war came when my parents took us to the 100th anniversary reenactments of First Manassas, Sharpsburg, and Gettysburg in 1961, '62, and '63, respectively. At the First Manassas "battle," I clearly remember a Yankee getting shot, falling down "dead," and then promptly sitting up and starting to take pictures with a camera he produced. Bet he got some great shots. For 20 years my hobby was photographing Civil War sites from Maryland to Texas, Florida to Vermont. Saw a lot of history and some beautiful countryside.

By the way, Ken Burns' documentary "The Civil War" was total rubbish. The Roanoke, Va. chapter of the SCV found something like 257 factual errors in it. I quit watching it when John S. Mosby, the Confederate partisan, was referred to as "General" Mosby, when he never attained a rank higher than colonel. There were so many mistakes in the series that Burns ended up redoing it, but I didn't waste my time watching the revised version.

Report Add Reply
sevenstones1000

I knew a woman who sewed costuming for historical reenactors. I believe she was actually used as an extra in the movie Gettysburg.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription