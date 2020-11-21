AARCH (African American Resources – Cultural and Heritage) is offering a free webinar “Interpreting Black History in Frederick: Community & Agency Perspectives” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24. The presenter is Dr. Rachel Watkins, associate professor of anthropology and director of graduate studies at American University, whose research focuses on the biological and social history of African Americans living in the 19th and 20th century urban U.S.
As an African American history consultant for The National Park Service, Watkins will share the findings of a project that focused on expanding how African American history is presented at Monocacy National Battlefield Park. The study prioritized identifying local people with genealogical ties to people enslaved at L’Hermitage, a plantation located on the battlefield site.
The Park Service also sought to connect with the broader African American community in Frederick for input. The study provided a detailed profile of the rich and diverse histories of Black communities in Frederick, and the ways that members of those communities preserve, interpret, and educate the public about that history. The presentation of African American history as an organic part of U.S. American history is a major emphasis of this important work. Black residents of Frederick interviewed for the study have extensive knowledge of their family histories, including ties to enslavement. The study emphasizes the importance of community engagement in enhancing historical interpretation at community and agency levels.
More information at www.aarchsociety.org or email aarchsociety@gmail.com.
