The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
Maulik Joshi, Dr.P.H., president and CEO of Meritus Health, was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to the Health Services Cost Review Commission. He will be one of seven commissioners in the group. HSCRC is the rate-setting authority to more than 50 hospitals in Maryland. Joshi has more than 29 years of health care executive experience, has a doctorate in public health, is adjunct faculty at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and has co-authored books and journal articles on topics including health care quailty, equity, policy and transformation.
The following area students were presented degrees in May from the Georgia Institute of Technology, in Atlanta: Keegan Hemingway, of Boyds, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering with highest honors; Anna Cecere, of Laytsonville, bachelor’s in literature, media and communication with highest honors; Eric Gu, of Frederick, bachelor’s in computer science with highest honors; Ebenezer Arunkumar, of Ijamsville, bachelors’ in aerospace engineering with highest honors; John Pressly, of Myersville, bachelor’s in aerospace engineering with honors; Justin Dubbin, of Sabillasville, bachelor’s in aerospace engineering with high honors; David Schupp, of Smithsburg, bachelor’s in computer science; Robert Walker, of Thurmont, bachelor’s in computer engineering; and Caroline Massey, of Woodbine, master’s in mechanical engineering.
Slippery Rock University, in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, announces the following local students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester: Samuel Ellestad, from Damascus; Amelia Flook and Nicole Mirani, from Middletown; Ashley Garcia, of Frederick; Jordan Grey, of New Windsor; Jevon Lang, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; Sydney Rossman, of New Market; Chloe Sharman, of Woodbine; Rachel Stoll, of Clarksburg; and Sarah Taylor, of Mount Airy.
The following area students achieved dean’s list status for the spring semester at the College of William & Mary, in Williamsburg, Virginia: Lauren French, Holly Stefanick and Jack Strayton, of Frederick; Isabel Agostino, of Jefferson; Courtney Vasquenza and Caroline Ward, of Mount Airy; and William Anderson, of Walkersville.
Brian Vegh, of Frederick, a graduate of Frederick High School and FCC Culinary School, former professional chef, graduated from Frederick Community College with an associate’s degree in computer science in August 2020 and is continuing his studies at University of Maryland Global Campus. He is employed at a local IT services company. Hayden Vegh, of Frederick and a graduate of FHS and Skidmore College, completed the LIU Bar-Certified Paralegal Program with a 4.0 GPA in May. He works for Freeman and Bass Law Firm in New Jersey. And Dr. Genna Vegh, of Frederick, a graduate of Frederick High School and the University of Chicago, received her DMD from the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine in May and is now in residency at the University of New Mexico at Albuquerque.
Ashley Wilder, of Mount Airy, received the Wasyl Palijczuk Art Award, given annually to an outstanding junior art major at McDaniel College, in Westminster. Michael Bromley, of Mount Airy, received the Barry A. Winkelman Memorial Award, granted to a male or female student beginning his or her junior year who has been accepted for advanced ROTC, has evidenced academic and athletic ability, and has exhibited certain characteristics reminiscent of Capt. Winkelman, who was an Army pilot at the time of his death.
