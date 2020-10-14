Zackary Mathis, of Walkersville, is one of 10 Shenandoah University, in Winchester, Virginia, sport management students participating in a nationwide research study that seeks information on diversity, inclusion and equity at 130 universities across the country.
Mareike Bravin, of Frederick, a political science major, is a freshmen at the University of Kentucky, in Lexington, Kentucky.
Alexei Severnyak, of Frederick, is one of the nearly 500 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the 2020 spring semester. Severnyak was awarded gold stars at The Citadel, in Charleston, South Carolina.
Alexei Severnyak, of Frederick, and David McBain, of Damascus, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at The Citadel.
John Barnes, of Mount Airy, was named to the Bob Jones University 2020-2021 Chamber Singers, in Greenville, South Carolina. Barnes is a senior majoring in music and church ministries.
A Bob Jones University intercollegiate computer programming team placed first in the inaugural, virtual programming competition hosted by BJU on Sept. 26. Jeremiah Cox, of Keymar, participated in the competition. Cox is a computer science major.
Nikolaos Morfessis, of Walkersville, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in information technology from Central Penn College, in Summerdale, Pennsylvania.
Garrett Wrightson, a marketing major from Monrovia, graduated in summer 2020 during a virtual ceremony at Coastal Carolina University, in Conway, South Carolina.
St. Lawrence University, in Canton, New York, welcomed Bryana Thieret, of Woodbine, as a member of the Class of 2024. Thieret attended South Carroll High School.
Hannah Tingley, of Mount Airy, is a first-year, full-time student at Buffalo State College, in Buffalo, New York.
The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
