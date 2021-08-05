The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
The following area students were awarded dean’s list academic honors for the spring semester at St. Mary’s College of Maryland: Julia Weber, of Jefferson; Zoe Ball, Jacob Gill, Olivia Sothoron, Ethan Orozco, Jesse Majane, Rachel Glaser and Lillian Greenberg, of Frederick; Harrison Brown, of Smithsburg; Ashley Yurish, Aiden Lane, Kailee Earp and Cara Bond, of Mount Airy; Gillian Carr and Aidan Christie, of Brunswick; Owen Smith, Braden Clough, Jack Hoehn and Julia Milner, of Middletown; Taylor Byrd and Gunnar Smith, of Poolesville; Rebecca Raub, of Walkersville; Austin Burns, of New Windsor; Alexander Behzadi, Tabitha Fisanich and Megan Huynh, of Clarksburg; Susanna Schmidt, of Boyds; Cameron White, of Monrovia; Julia Cutroneo, of Woodbine; Jack Eskay and Diana Clay, of Damascus; Martin Higgins, of New Market; Kristianna Howard, of Adamstown; and Elise Evans, of Dickerson.
The following area students were awarded St. Mary’s Scholar academic honors at St. Mary’s College of Maryland: Christopher Baidoo, Zoe Ball, Jacob Gill, Rachel Glaser, Jesse Majane, Ethan Orozco and Olivia Sothoron, of Frederick; Alexander Behzadi, Tabitha Fisanich and Megan Huynh, of Clarksburg; Harrison Brown, of Smithsburg; Austin Burns, of New Windsor; Taylor Byrd and Ryan Dalrymple, of Poolesville; Gillian Carr and Aidan Christie, of Brunswick; Diana Clay and Jack Eskay, of Damascus; Braden Claugh, Julia Milner and Owen Smith, of Middletown; Julia Cutroneo, of Woodbine; Kailee Earp, Aiden Lane and Ashley Yurich, of Mount Airy, Marianne Hershey, of Keedysville; Mary Katherine Meyers, of New Market; Melissa Netzer, of Woodsboro; Rebecca Raub, of Walkersville; Susanna Schmidt, of Boyds; Julia Weber, of Jefferson; and Cameron White, of Monrovia.
Samantha Gallo and Olivia Sothoron, both of Frederick, were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa honor society at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
The following area students made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio: Paige Leidig, of Middletown; Natalie Perez-Rodriguez, of Monrovia; and Ethan Blake and Macy Armagost, of Mount Airy.
Aubrey Greaves, of Frederick, recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
Andrew Abramson, of New Market, recently attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville Alabama. This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. Andrew spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the Moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity (EVA), or spacewalk. Andrew and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.
Ryan Barndollar, of Walkersville, and Kayla Gray-Hillian, of Frederick, were both named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia. Nicolas Bishop, of Point of Rocks, earned honorable mention distinction.
Delia Sipe, of Ijamsville, achieved dean’s list status for the spring semester at Bucknell University, in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
The following area students were awarded diplomas during the May commencement ceremonies at Shenandoah University, in Winchester, Virginia: Shana Oshiro, Wendy Betah, Ritchie Young, Connor Gordon, Adam Trn, Adam Abrams, Kaitlyn Christoff, Chaz Aguado, Michael Mitry and Kerry Knauss, of Frederick; Danielle Gallupe and Brandan Nokes, of Knoxville, Gwenn Leatherman and Paige Holston, of Boonsboro; Michaela Kokoski and Britni Riffe, of Jefferson; Alexandra Gunther and Rachel Salazar, of Brunwick; Samantha Amateau and Lindy-Ann Simmons-Blain, of Mount Airy; Emily Seward and Braden Grosh, of Smithsburg; Griffin Hellebuyck, of Clarksburg; Vialeta Kravchenko, of New Market; Nathan Speir, of Ijamsville; and Richard Rollyson, of Woodbine.
Tristan Klob, of Frederick, graduated from SUNY Delhi (New York) in May with an Associate in Occupational Studies degree in welding technology.
