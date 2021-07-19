The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of New Hampshire, in Durham, New Hampshire: Alison Moore, of Frederick, earning highest honors; Jessica Kunz, of Adamstown, high honors; and Anastasia Campe, of New Market, honors.
Noelle Crump, of Clarksburg, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Diana Groff, of Brunswick, received a Bachelor of Science in dietetics from the University of Northern Colorado, in Greeley, Colorado.
Delilah Schweitzer, of Middletown, graduated in May with a degree in theater from Cedar Crest College, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Nicolas Cala, of Darnestown, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in studio art from Muhlenberg College, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Katherine Jacobsen graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in studio art. Jacobsen is a resident of Frederick.
John A. Nelson, of Jefferson, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Scranton, in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Victoria Brooks, of Damascus, graduated in May with a bachelor’s in music education from Ithaca College, in Ithaca, New York. Erin Clarke, of Mount Airy, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communications.
The following area students earned dean’s list status for the spring semester at the University of Tampa, in Tampa, Florida: Ryan Washabaugh and Calista Draves, of Frederick; Rachel Willis, of Damascus; and Lauren Truelove and Caitlin Caffrey, of New Market.
Veronica Wharton, of Damascus, earned a Master of Education in instructional technology from Valdosta State University, in Valdosta, Georgia.
Nasifou Razaki, of Frederick, received a degree in May from Austin Peay State University, in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Ashley Mbella, of Woodsboro, received a master’s degree in public health from Mercer University, in Macon/Atlanta, Georgia.
Amanda Giselle, of Woodbine, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of Maryland, College Park.
The following local student-athletes attending Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, have been named to the Middle Atlantic Conferences 2020-21 Academic Honor Roll: Corinne Kearney, of Mount Airy, field hockey; Cameron Lauer, of Frederick, football; Madison Airey, of New Market, swimming; Sarena Bhasin, of Frederick, swimming; Sofia Bowers, of Frederick, basketball; Nicholas Coyne, of Middletown, men’s lacrosse; Brayden Fugini, of Mount Airy, men’s soccer; Rachel Gibson, of Frederick, swimming; and Bruno Mochi, of New Market, swimming.
The following students made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bucknell University, in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania: Juliya Harnood, of Boyds; Fae Groves, of Mount Airy; and Nathan Swales, of Woodbine.
The following students received bachelor’s degrees in May from Hamilton College, in Clinton, New York: David Tener, of Frederick, government; and Kathryn Craine, of Woodbine, biology.
Lauren Lombardo, of Ijamsville, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at The College of New Jersey, in Ewing, New Jersey.
The following local students received bachelor’s degrees in May from Widener University, in Chester, Pennsylvania: Elizabeth Heinz, of Woodbine, elementary education, the early years with special education certification from the College of Health & Human Services cum laude; Benjamin Simonica, of Frederick, computer science; and Anthony Jordan, of Damascus, business administration in management.
The following local students graduated on May 8 from Furman University, in Greenville, South Carolina: Hannah Feinberg, of Frederick, master’s in chemistry; Derek Frahm, of Frederick, bachelor’s in applied mathematics and computer science; and Alex Kleinhanzl, of Middletown, bachelor’s in information technology.
Ruvimbo Mareya, of Clarksburg, was honored at the 20th annual Obie Bender Multicultural Awards at Baldwin Wallace University, in Berea, Ohio.
Jillian Michael Kolesar, of New Market, was named to the provost’s list for the spring semester at SUNY Oneonta, in Oneonta, New York.
