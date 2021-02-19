The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
Donovan Miller, of Clarksburg, has been named to the American International College dean’s list for the fall semester. The college is in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Kathryn Craine, of Woodbine, a senior majoring in biology, made the dean’s list at Hamilton College, in Clinton, New York.
The following area students made the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Delaware, in Newark, Delaware: Virginia Mason, Elizabeth Beech, Spencer Simpson, Dylan Southwell, Sarah Kieft, Nicholas Brennan, Laura Davis, Aidan Cooney and Bryanna Parice, of Frederick; Meghan Blair, of Ijamsville; Sean Moran, Caitlin Murray, Olivia Kavadias, Emma FitzGibbon, Angelina Bruno, Alexandra Stone and Aden Boyer, of Woodbine; Dylan Young and Hannah Gerardi, of Boyds; Isabella Teixeira, Lucas Edwards, Lauren Clizbe and Dana Kullgren, of New Market; Olivia Romano, Samantha Hoover, Allison Haddaway and Madison Repass, of Poolesville; Madison Bedri and Rainna Tomlin, of Middletown; Katherine Holsonbake and Anna Matteson, of New Windsor; Joshua Watson, Andrew John, Kyle Matus, Daniel Bowers, Alexander Wolff, Ryan Cauley and Evan Frick, of Mount Airy; Jonathan Setzler, of Damascus; Erin Lillis, of Adamstown; Alauria Robinson and Kayla Eichelberger, of Smithsburg; Elliot Haas, of Dickerson; Owen Bubczyk, of Thurmont; and Hannah Hargraves, of Boonsboro.
Jonathan Wheat, of Monrovia, was placed on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Fairfield University, in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Grace Bowman, of New Windsor, a graduate of Linganore High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Baldwin Wallace University, in Berea, Ohio.
Torrey Flournoy and Danielle King, of Frederick; and Julia Weiss, of Mount Airy, made the fall dean’s list at Kennesaw State University, in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Alison Moore, of Frederick, earned dean’s list highest honors for the fall semester at the University of New Hampshire, in Durham, New Hampshire. Anastasia Campe, of New Market, earned dean’s list high honors. Jessica Kunz and Kyle Lepkowski, of Adamstown, earned dean’s list honors.
Bethlehem Araya, of Frederick, and Erin Cauley, of Mount Airy, made the provost’s list for the fall semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York.
Rico Biggart and Hannah Perez, of Frederick; Danielle Creedon, of Poolesville; and Mark Herron, of Mount Airy, made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Hofstra University.
Andrew Ashley, of Walkersville, and Olivia Deyaert, of New Market, made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Cedarville University, in Cedarville, Ohio.
Ashley Miller, of Point of Rocks, and Delilah Schweitzer, of Middletown, made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Cedar Crest College, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Timothy Dibert, of Laytonsville; Jason Magnuson and Andrew Stein, of Woodbine; and Bethany Norris, of Keedysville, made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Cedarville University.
Abigail Lauterbach, of Frederick and a graduate of Frederick High School, made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Albright College, in Reading, Pennsylvania. Lauterbach majored in accounting with a minor in Spanish during the fall semester. Also, Deborah Afolabi, of Walkersville and a graduate of Walkersville High School, majored in communications — public relations and advertising during the fall semester. And, Nathaniel Miller, of Frederick and a graduate of Walkersville High, who majored in business administration — marketing during the fall semester.
Stanley L. Jackson, of Frederick, received a Master of Arts in communication and leadership from Park University, in Parkville, Missouri.
The following area students received degrees in December from the Georgia Institute of Technology, in Atlanta: Danyal Turkoglu, of Clarksburg, master’s in computer science; Matthew Yang, of Clarksburg, bachelor’s in computer science with highest honors; James Butler, of Brunswick, bachelor’s in biomedical engineering with highest honors; Arthur Hanson, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, master’s in computer science; and Alexis Webber, of Poolesville, bachelor’s in biomedical engineering with high honors.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at York College of Pennsylvania, in York: Celeste Barber, of Point of Rocks; Kyle Beckwith and Aleena Walters, of Mount Airy; Meghan Carlson, of Ijamsville; Morgan Carter, of Walkersville; Jacqueline Clune, Victoria Geitner, Ethan Hail, Cayden Reynolds and Victor Suarez, of Frederick; Valerie D’ambrosio and Emma Moog, of Woodbine; Ryan Eastridge, of Monrovia; Leanne Gotard and Megan Kane, of Damascus; Amelia King, of Dickerson; Jodi Staub, of Union Bridge; Sydney Wilber, of Middletown; Molly Wilder, of New Windsor; and Alexandra Wyllie, of Clarksburg.
The following area students made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Coastal Carolina University: Morgan Baldwin, a public health major from Middletown; Connor Blair, a management major from Keedysville; Gabriella Brooks, an early childhood education major from Poolesville; Sydney Davis, a marine science major from Smithsburg; Angela Florimbio, a graphic design major from Walkersville; Alexa Hopkins, a marine science major from Thurmont; Lena Janes, a theater arts major from New Market; Allison Newrones, a marine science major from Damascus; and Ethan Sandy, a marine science major from Smithsburg.
The following area students made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Frostburg State University, in Frostburg: With distinction: Elias Baroudi, Darlington Brown, Rhiana Hall, Andrew Hartnett, Olivia Hubble and Lutonde Kyimba, of Frederick; Andry Cantarero, of Mount Airy; Mina Del Borrello and Rohan More, of Damascus; Robert Hood, Sky Hunt, Erica Ngugi and Adam Smith, of Smithsburg; Brianna Lilly and Darian Stouder, of New Market; Morgan Mathews and Sara Temple, of Monrovia; Brianna Munday, of Jefferson; Carly Rippeon, of Middletown; Sklyer Slimmer, of Myersville; Hannah Thompson, of Adamstown;
Dean’s list: Robert Bole, of Mount Airy; Erin Brennan, of Keedysville; Thomas Carter, Joseph Edwards, Trevor Forman and Sarah Sayer, of Walkersville; Morgan Danver, of Point of Rocks; Abdirisak Diria, of Clarksburg; Jamie Ditullo, Angelique Fink, Ryan Graham and Allison Weis, of Mount Airy; Drew Dunathan and Cameron Newrones, of Damascus; Chad Gerwig and Chase Stottlemyer, of Middletown; Jordan Glessner, Lukas O’Brien and Kirsten Tilden, of Smithsburg; Duncan Groff and Alexander White, of Jefferson; Sydney Hammond, John Poling and Karli Scofield, of Boonsboro; Melanie Hayes, Rylee Johnson, Briscel Lamas, Morgan Magaha, Luke Mattax, Jillian Putnam, Tramel Reed, Jordan Sohn, Lilly Stephens and Zachary Willett, of Frederick; Sara Kershner, of Brunswick; Kevin Lynott, of Myersville; Carlin Muise, of Monrovia; Gabrielle Rachuba, of Woodbine; Ayden Roberts and Lisa Wagner Roberts, of Brunswick; Chase Stouter, of Emmitsburg; and Kasey Taylor, of New Market;
