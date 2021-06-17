The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
James Madison University, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, announces the following area students who graduated with honors during the May commencement exercises: Solanna Byrd, of Brunswick, cum laude, communication sciences and disorders; Stephanie Stollar, of Middletown, cum laude, communication sciences and disorders; Katie Garza, of Mount Airy, cum laude, communication studies; Rachael Heffner, of Ijamsville, cum laude, dietetics; Delaney Cecco, of Poolesville, magna cum laude, integrated science and technology; Patrick Starrs, of Ijamsville, cum laude, intelligence analysis; Devin Cooney, of Frederick, cum laude, interdisciplinary liberal studies; Zarah White, of Frederick, magna cum laude, kinesiology; Laura Strayton, of Mount Airy, cum laude, nursing; Kristen Spadaro, of Frederick, magna cum laude, nursing; Ryan McCubbin, of Middletown, magna cum laude, physics; and Lauren Stein, of Mount Airy, cum laude, sport and recreation management.
The following students also graduated with bachelor's degrees from James Madison University in May: Alison Huber, of Poolesville, marketing; Michaela Clement, of Boyds, teaching; Katelyn Matney, of Damascus, biotechnology; and Matthew Long, of Damascus, public policy and administration. From Frederick, Grace Armogida and Percy Agyei-Obese, communication studies; Sarah Ketchum, psychology; Emily Vickers, quantitative finance; Noah Miller, teaching; Cassie Mason, interdisciplinary liberal studies; and Sarah Burns, psychology. Alyson McKee, of Ijamsville, graphic design; Jenna Clough and Leah Stup, of Middletown, communication studies; Evan Tuckey, of Middletown, computer information systems; Robert Prescott, of Middletown, management; Sarah Hall, of Monrovia, interdisciplinary liberal studies.
From Mount Airy, Kristen Connelly, biotechnology; Brady Finzel, engineering; Henry Beiter, finance; Jordan Frome, integrated science and technology; Elisabeth Hovis, international business; Jackson Michaud, management; Spencer Gleeson, management; and Rachel Skowron, marketing. Cole Shifflett, of Smithsburg, management; Tanner Ridgely, of Union Bridge, sport and recreation management; and Alayna Newsome, of Woodbine, accounting.
The following area students made the dean's list for the spring semester at Saint Francis University, in Loretto, Pennsylvania: Heather Markiewicz and Jordan Markiewicz, of Darnestown; Sidney Eberhart, of Ijamsville; and Dylan Reid, of Thurmont.
Collin Miller, of Frederick, has been named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Alvernia University, in Reading, Pennsylvania.
William Bingman Jr., of Emmitsburg; Allison Kramer, of New Market; and Jacob Baker, of Thurmont, were named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, in Clarion.
Gabriella Farrell, daughter of Jeff and Gwen Farrell, of Frederick, graduated in May from Dickinson College, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Farrell, earned a BA in international studies and Latin American, Latinix and Caribbean studies, summa cum laude, made the dean's list, member of Phi Beta Kappa, and received departmental honors. She is a graduate of Frederick High School.
Hannah Roop, daughter of Kevin and Lori Roop, of Jefferson, received a BA in psychology, cum laude, and made the dean's list at Dickinson University. She is a graduate of Brunswick High School.
