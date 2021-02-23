The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
Natalie Perez-Rodriguez, of Monrovia, and Macy Armagost, of Mount Airy, have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio. Paige Leidig, of Middletown, made the dean’s list.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Ohio University, in Athens, Ohio: Matt Geiger and Tessa Corio, of Mount Airy; Melody Goto and Daniel Mulcahy, of Frederick; Evan Schalon, of New Market; Joseph Kopp, of Middletown; Emma Hall, of Charles Town, West Virginia; and Annie Thomas, of Ijamsville.
Jahlil Jenkins, of Charles Town, West Virginia, made the honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, located in Teaneck, New Jersey.
The following area students made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, in Rochester, New York: Melanie Smedira, of Boyds, motion picture science program; Aaron Alenskis, of Charles Town, West Virginia and in the software engineering program; Lillie Kelley, of Charles Town and in the computer engineering program; Meghan Luebehusen, of Smithsburg, in the laboratory science technology program; Egan Frelich, of Adamstown, game design and development; Michael Farrell, of Middletown, mechanical engineering; Ryan Keeley, of Mount Airy, chemical engineering; Connor Switenky, of Frederick, computer science; Julia Hotaling, of New Market, media interactive development program; Alison Gagne, of Monrovia, engineering exploration program; Isabella Gould, of Frederick, chemical engineering; and Robert Gill, of Union Bridge, media arts and technology.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Widener University, in Chester, Pennsylvania: Elizabeth Heinz, of Woodbine, elementary education major; Luke Curran, of New Windsor, computer science; Dalton Slater, of New Windsor, accounting; Allison Rossman, of Frederick, nursing; and Madison Radnoff, of Mount Airy, chemical engineering/chemistry.
The University of Iowa’s newspaper, The Daily Iowan, was named Iowa Newspaper Association’s 2021 Newspaper of the Year, beating the Des Moines Register and every other professional newspaper in the state. Katherine Goodale, of Woodbine, was one of 10 Iowa students who were first-place award winners.
