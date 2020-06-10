Phillip King, of Frederick and a student at McDaniel College, in Westminster, was selected to present a research project at the American Chemical Society annual conference in Philadelphia, though the conference was canceled due to COVID-19. King completed research entitled “Exploring the kinetics of the traffic light reaction: Complex and poorly defined system” and “Rethinking the general chemistry labs: Modernizing, developing and greening the general chemistry lab curriculum” with Jonah Ruskin, from Kensington; Alena Villanueva, of Gaithersburg; and Harley White, of Silver Spring.
The following area students attending Lebanon Valley College, in Annville, Pennsylvania, participated, virtually, in the college’s annual Inquiry celebration. Nicholas Coyne, of Middletown, a graduate of Middletown High School, pursuing a bachelor’s in biology; share his work “Hinshawpolis.” Madison Martin, of Middletown and a graduate of MHS, received a bachelor’s in biochemistry and molecular biology, shared his work “Investigations of Prolamin Solubility and and Stability.” And Garrett Santis, of Ijamsville, a graduate of Urbana High School pursuing a bachelor’s in chemistry in ACS chemistry; shared his work “Exploring Plausible Beta Transitions in Impact-Resistant Polyamides in Silica.”
Jillian Michael Kolesar, of New Market, has received the SUNY Oneonta 2019-2020 Susan Sutton Smith Award for academic excellence. Kolesar is majoring in digital and studio art.
Area students attending Lebanon Valley College, in Annville, Pennsylvania, were awarded departmental awards. Sarah Bruchey, of Middletown and a graduate of Middletown High School, is pursuing a bachelor’s in psychology and sociology and received the Senior Award for Academic Excellence in Sociology. Mason Green, of Damascus and a graduate of Damascus High School, is pursuing a bachelor’s in business administration and received the Achievement Scholarship Award in Business Administration. Benjamin Leavitt, of Woodbine and a graduate of Glenelg High School, is pursuing a bachelor’s in music and music education and received the Frank Stachow Memorial Award. Garrett Santis, of Ijamsville and a graduate of Urbana High School, is pursuing a bachelor’s in chemistry in ACS chemistry, received the Andrew Bender Memorial Chemistry Award.
Grace Muller, of Myersville, was awarded the Robert D. Kirk II Memorial Scholarship and Robert E. Pence Memorial Christian Scholarship from Allegany College of Maryland, in Cumberland.
William Bingman Jr., a freshman management major from Emmitsburg and a member of the Golden Eagles’ football team at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, has been designated a scholar-athlete.
Dr. Kristina L. Harbaugh received her DrPH, Doctor of Public Health, from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro on April 17. She previously received her bachelor’s degree in health science and a master’s degree in health care administration from Georgia Southern. She currently teaches at Armstrong University in Savannah, Georgia. Dr. Harbaugh grew up in Thurmont and later lived and worked in Frederick. She is the daughter of proud parents Joseph and Paula Harbaugh, who were Thurmont residents for many years and are now retired and living in Georgia.
Jennifer Simmons, a senior majoring in biochemistry at Geneva College, will be honored by the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh and will received the College Chemistry Award that includes a monetary prize and certificate. In addition, a monetary award will be presented to the Geneva College Library in her honor along with an engraved nameplate added to the plaque in the Chemistry Department listing prior SACP winners. She is the daughter of Tom and Sara Simmons and a 2016 graduate of Walkersville High School. Simmons is also a member of the Geneva College honors program, and a cross country and indoor/outdoor track athlete.
The following people were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. At Salisbury University, Josephine Caruso-DiPaolo, of Poolesville; Juliana Ancalmo, of Damascus; and Molly Phelan, of Thurmont. At UMBC, JoAnna Jones, of Damascus; Caitlin Geeslin and Shanna Russ, of Frederick; Elizabeth Campbell and Katherine Sylva, of Mount Airy; Luke Lafferty, of New Market; and Sarah Wirick, of Walkersville. Also, Elizabeth Gaudlip, of Mount Airy.
Maria Teresa Reyes Pacheco, a senior at Urbana High School, has been named one of 621 semifinalists in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The semifinalists were selected from nearly 5,600 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2020. Inclusion in the program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Finalists will be announced in May.
